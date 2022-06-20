Book Release: Uplift - A Journal of Birds and Words to Lift You Up

Submit Release
Uplift - A Journal of Birds and Words to Lift You Up.

See how these beautiful birds can help manage our mental health.

In today’s world, teens and adults face every day mental health stresses that transcend home, work, health and relationships and they are looking for ways to cope.”
— Bill Turnbull

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Turnbull, a retired executive turned photographer releases “Uplift - A Journal of Birds and Words to Lift You Up”. This journal of beautiful birds and thoughtful words is intended to help us reflect upon aspects of our own lives and how we might effect positive change. The journal has been released on Amazon and is available in paperback for $14.99.

Bill has spent the last year capturing beautiful images of birds in Southwest Florida. He soon began sharing his images along with uplifting and encouraging messages, with friends and family who were facing challenges in their lives. After receiving positive feedback about his images and thoughtful words, he created this guided journal to help even more people contemplate positive change in their worlds.

Bill notes "In today's world, teens and adults face every day mental health stresses that transcend home, work, health and relationships and they are looking for ways to cope. This guided journal provides a way for people to share their emotions through expressive writing and help positively manage their mental health."

According to research, journaling may help ease our distress when we’re struggling. It offers a way of revealing emotions rather than keeping them bottled up which can be harmful to our health. Studies have shown, people who journaled saw reduction in symptoms like depression, anxiety and hostility, particularly if they were very distressed to begin with.

Bill Turnbull is a retired executive who spent 30+ years in the corporate world. He spent most of his career coaching, developing, and leading people and business units to achieve successful results. On retirement he rekindled his long time passion for photography and focused on the wildlife of Southwest Florida. More information can be found on his website.

