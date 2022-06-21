LUKE COMBS LAUNCHES THE $500,000 “LIVING LUCKY WITH LUKE COMBS” NORTH AMERICAN LOTTERY EXPERIENCE
Luke Combs will award one lucky winner $500,000 at a private performance at the Mother Church of Country Music!
Country music superstar, Luke Combs and Atlas Experiences collaborate to execute the “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” multi-state lottery experience.
I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and a shot at half a million dollars. Good luck to everyone!”ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Experiences (“Atlas”) is a promotional event and marketing company that creates large consumer engagement campaigns with life changing once-in-a-lifetime experiences. On June 23, 2022, Atlas and Wisconsin Lottery will launch the “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” multi-state lottery scratch ticket and bonus drawing at Country Fest in Cadott, WI.
— Luke Combs
Luke Combs, the 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year, is selling out stadiums across the country and will be showcased on lottery tickets, in partnership with Atlas and North American Lotteries. Luke’s iconic song “When It Rains It Pours,” is centered around winning a hundred bucks on a lottery scratch-off ticket. “Luke’s song makes the perfect connection to the multi-state lottery offer where lottery players have the opportunity to enter for a second chance prize. The prize will take place in Nashville, TN on February 6, 2024, and will be centered around an intimate concert at the iconic Ryman Auditorium, where one lucky winner will win $500,000,” stated Derek Gwaltney, Founder & CEO of Atlas Experiences.
Luke Combs – “I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and a shot at half a million dollars. The lottery brought this great idea to me, and I had to get involved. Good luck to everyone!”
This robust national marketing strategy started with the collaboration between Atlas and EastCoast Entertainment, as they started working on another private lottery concert with Darius Rucker in Maui, HI. Both teams brainstormed to develop the next program, that would provide more elevated opportunities and winning moments. They concluded, who better than Luke Combs and where better than the Mother Church of Country Music, the iconic Ryman Auditorium.
Rick Stowe, Partner at EastCoast Entertainment – “There is no name bigger in country music right now than Luke Combs—and for good reason. Luke’s selling out stadiums but still understands what it means to be a fan of country music and experience intimate performances. We are extremely excited to be working with Atlas Experiences and Make Wake Artists to create a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience—The Living Lucky with Luke Combs lottery game. This event gives everyone a chance to experience an intimate performance like none other at the historic Ryman Auditorium with Luke Combs.”
The vision for Atlas’ Founder & CEO, Derek Gwaltney, has been centered around creating awareness and engagement with fans, lottery players, and future consumers. Atlas created a marketing strategy that integrates multiple WOW factors into various elements that include custom Luke Combs branded lottery tickets, a unique 30-second TV and radio spot, interactive 3D augmented reality creative, custom merchandise, and a cash concert.
Derek Gwaltney – “Luke genuinely hopes one of his fans becomes $500,000 richer during his performance. Working with North American Lotteries allows us to craft a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will connect to Luke’s fans and introduce lottery players to one of the top country artists today. The intimate cash concert with Luke is truly like no other prize.”
The Wisconsin Lottery will kick off ticket sales and will be followed by 14 other state lotteries (Texas Lottery, Maine Lottery, Vermont Lottery, Ohio Lottery, North Carolina Education Lottery, South Carolina Education Lottery, Arizona Lottery, Kentucky Lottery, Iowa Lottery, Kansas Lottery, Hoosier Lottery, Minnesota Lottery, Nebraska Lottery) over the next 12 months.
Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin – “Wisconsin is full of Luke Combs fans so it makes sense we're the first state to offer this scratch ticket and bonus drawing. I can't wait to award the exclusive Living Lucky with Luke Combs concert experience to three Wisconsin Lottery players!"
Following the Wisconsin Lottery’s launch is the Texas Lottery’s statewide promotion launch that aims to excite and engage players by awarding 80 “Living Lucky with Luke Combs” prize packages.
Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief – “The Texas Lottery is thrilled to participate in the ‘Living Lucky with Luke Combs’ promotion and the new ‘7’ scratch ticket game that is scheduled to launch in October 2022. We are always eager to offer our players once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that money cannot buy, like this incredible experience through the upcoming ‘Living Lucky with Luke Combs’ second-chance promotion. We believe the unique communication elements developed for this promotion will generate strong engagement among players and winners and will lead the ‘7’ scratch ticket game to robust sales at Texas Lottery retailers, which will ultimately generate important revenue for public education in Texas.”
About Atlas Experiences, LLC: Atlas Experiences is a marketing and promotional company, specializing in once-in-a-lifetime events and crafting custom second-chance lottery promotional packages that drive player engagement. Delivering turn-key event services that integrates innovations to engage consumers and rewards loyalty to your organizations with unforgettable moments. Atlas specializes in promotional designs, marketing strategies, destination sourcing, hotel contracting, travel logistics, event support staff, onsite logistics, social creative content, and private concerts.
About Luke Combs: Country superstar Luke Combs, who The New York Times calls, “the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years," is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC. His highly anticipated third studio album, Growin' Up, will be released June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and follows 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get as well as his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You. The new album adds to a series of groundbreaking years for Combs, who was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards and recently extended his record-setting streak at country radio with "Doin' This," his thirteenth-consecutive #1 single, which Music Row calls, "a masterpiece." A 6x CMA, 3x ACM and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs recently kicked off his first-ever headline stadium tour earlier with sold-out shows at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and Seattle's Lumen Field. He will continue to tour throughout the year with an upcoming stadium show at Seattle's Lumen Field and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (sold-out), as well as his sold-out "Middle of Somewhere Tour."
