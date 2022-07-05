GIRL ON THE MOVE, FROM BIG CITY TO SMALL TOWN
Pushing sixty and pushing her luck, this intrepid woman finds a new home and, along the way, a new selfETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving is never an easy decision to make. All the roots one has put down, the relationships one has cultivated, the career and life one has built—imagine having to pull all that up from the ground and overhauling. It’s even worse when one is already fifty-six years old and set in one's ways. But not Karin, who one day simply decided she was due for a new adventure.
Karin Knudsen chronicles her move from the state of New Jersey, where she was born and raised all her life, to a small town somewhere in North Dakota in "A Jersey Girl in Powers Lake, ND." The town in question, Powers Lake, isn’t new to her. After all, she’s made many a visit to her Aunt Ida there, to whom she dedicates this autobiography. But this time, she’s not coming for a visit; she’s coming home. With this massive relocation, she starts a new chapter in her life unafraid, and navigates all the hijinks that come with the move, like adjusting to the culture, learning the dialect, connecting with the community. But more importantly, she also rediscovers a new aspect of herself that she never knew before.
For anyone who’s had to face a great unknown in trepidation or are at the brink of something new and exciting, this book is heaven sent. "A Jersey Girl in Powers Lake, ND" was presented at the London Book Fair, held at the Olympia London in London, UK, from April 5 to 7, 2022, as part of the New Title Showcase.
About Bookside Press:
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
Nicole Garcia
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other