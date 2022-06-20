D.C. Tech Entrepreneur Claudia Pilgrim On Being a Woman of Color in Tech
Being black has always been an unspoken ‘blemish’ in the field… and at the time, there weren’t any black female execs to look up to.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D.C. area local Claudia Pilgrim recalls her early years in tech saying, “Being black has always been an unspoken ‘blemish’ in the field… and at the time, there weren’t any black female execs to look up to.” Undeterred by the intersectional challenge of being not only a woman but a woman of color in an overwhelmingly white and male-dominated field, she resolved to forge a path for herself.
— Claudia Pilgrim
Claudia knew she wanted to be in the IT space from when she was a child. She attended a STEM high school, then went on to earn both her bachelor’s in electronic business and her master’s in applied IT in five years. Before starting her own consulting firm shortly after the birth of her first daughter in 2008, she worked for a number of Fortune 500 and Blue Chip consulting companies.
She launched her current venture, Capital Consulting Group, in 2014. Capital Consulting Group provides data and analytics, data strategy, future pacing teams towards a healthy data culture, and digital marketing services to clients in three primary divisions: government, commercial and small business.
“As a woman owning your own business, there’s a lot of shrinking back that happens… you need to take up space - own it and be confident in who you are and what you’re offering,” Claudia said when asked what advice she would give young girls. She also emphasized the importance of women-owned businesses getting certified as such, explaining that it can sometimes make it easier to get certain grants or contracts.
On snagging large government or commercial clients as a small business, Claudia says the key is prioritizing relationships over revenue and building genuine connections. She says the lead time to closing the deal may be a bit longer, but being able to demonstrate your firm’s value as a small business goes miles.
When Claudia expanded her firm’s services to include digital, email, and content marketing, she found herself in need of easy-to-use design software - something she could use both for her own brand and for her clients. Being in the tech space, she knew there were many different options out there. Her dilemma was finding one that offered enough feature sophistication for her B2B and brand management needs but was also user-friendly enough for a non-designer to navigate.
After a bit of research, she turned to Visme. As an all-in-one platform for businesses and non-design professionals, Visme empowered her to tackle all of her visual content creation needs without requiring any sort of design background. Today, Claudia uses Visme to create proposals, presentations, social media graphics, and even webinars for her business. She now has a team of four who continue to use Visme to manage clients’ graphic design and content development needs. Claudia’s use of Visme allows her to save dozens of hours of time so that she can devote that time to other parts of her business.
