MUSIC CROWNS TV ANNOUNCES MC SESSIONS WITH MOBO UNSUNG CLASS OF 2022 STAR A30

MOBO Unsung: Class Of 2022 star Artist A30 (Pronounced As “Aeo”) Is the latest artist to feature On Music Crowns, MC Sessions On Music Crowns TV.

We’re proud of what A30 has managed to achieve in his career so far and glad that many others will also get to experience his artistic flair during his MC session.” — Kanya King CBE, Founder & CEO of the MOBO Organisation

The show will be supported by MOBO UnSung (In association with Marshall), one of the country’s strongest talent competitions for unsigned artists producing original work. MOBO is best known for providing the first TV platforms for exceptional talent, greatly contributing to the success of artists like Stormzy, Rita Ora, Craig David, Amy Winehouse, Emeli Sandé, Krept and Konan, Lady Leshurr to name but a few, whilst supporting and elevating new and exceptional talent through the MOBO UnSung programme.

Music Crowns TV, the leading global artist discovery and promotions platform for unsigned and independent music artists launched on Stabal TV last month. Music Crowns is available to stream via the Stabal TV app on any device via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire or Roku from today. A free trial is available here.

Born & raised in Brixton (South London), the performing artist known as A3O discovered his talent at the age of 4 singing in a school choir. A3O’s lively & unique combination of Afro fusion & alternative RnB put the singer on the radar in 2014, creating room for himself to later share stages with notable UK artists such as Ann-Marie & WSTRN at Capital Xtraʼs Music Potential 2016. After completing a degree in Television & Media, AEO released his debut single ʻFightʼ. This boosted his exposure to critical acclaim & rave reviews from tastemakers such as the Guestlist Magazine, Planet Of Sound, All Unsigned, Vents Magazine & ColoRising, among others.

In 2017, A3O zeroed in on writing & creating more sensational music, which led to his early 2018 release of his second single ʻYour Loveʼ, which was released on all digital platforms & played on local Radio stations, such as West Side Radio, Reprezent Radio & many more.

Not a stranger to the stage, after performing at The SSE Arena Wembley, before 7000 people. A3O performed live with Kylie Minogue at BBCʼs annual Radio 2 Festival in Hyde Park (70,000 people), & Emelie Sande during Channel 4ʼs Stand Up 2 Cancer 2018: Aretha Franklin Tribute.

With the release of the visuals for his single ‘Roundsʼ & ‘Chills’ gaining reviews from publications such as Clash Magazine, the South London performing artist took time in 2020 to create more music and rebrand. A3O secured himself a position on Tribe Urban's playlist with the release of his first single of 2021 titled 'All Night', which was also featured on Remi Burgz Breakfast show on BBC 1Xtr and is still on the pursuit “to create something [music] that will live forever”.

A30 said, “If you haven’t experienced an MC Session, you’re missing out on an electrifying experience. Brought to us by Stabal TV this has been a session I’ll always look back on with a huge smile. I loved it”

The pivot to streaming comes as Music Crowns realised that their audience was shifting and migrating to app-based OTT experiences. For Music Crowns to develop its audience share in these markets , it has become imperative that their channel programming be available on devices that support these platforms.

Stabal TV is the perfect partner for Music Crowns, having successfully launched into the marketplace this year. The ultimate music television platform, Stabal TV already features hundreds of hours of original music content, across all genres, in stunning 4K UHD and promises to take the viewer into the world of your favourite artists like never before.

Kanya King CBE, Founder & CEO of the MOBO Organisation, commented., “We are delighted to be joining forces with Music Crowns TV to showcase the exceptional talent that have come through our MOBO UnSung programme. We’re proud of what A30 has managed to achieve in his career so far and glad that many others will also get to experience his artistic flair during his MC session. MOBO UnSung, supported by Marshall, is one of the country’s strongest talent competitions for unsigned artists and we look forward to continuing to spotlight some of the greatest new talent emerging in the UK. Watch this space!”