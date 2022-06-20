Transplantation Market Expected to Reach USD 32.94 Billion by 2030 Growing at 11.5% CAGR - Reports and Data
The global transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 32.94 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast periodNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 32.94 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases which can lead to organ failure and growing need for transplantation procedures across the globe are factors driving transplantation market revenue growth to a significant extent.
Transplantation is a process of removing an organ or tissue from the donor’s body and transplanting it into the recipient's body to replace a failed or damaged organ. Human organs such as kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, cornea, and skin can all be transplanted. Transplants aid in the restoration of a healthy body and help the patient live a healthy lifestyle. Technological advancements have helped in improving the success rate of transplants, and tissue transplants using advanced products are being performed at a significantly high rate. In addition, advanced software and systems make tissue and organ preservation more convenient.
The global market is expected to register robust revenue growth rate due to an increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and renal disease, and an increase in incidence of burns and accidents, which can lead to organ failure. Organ transplants, tissue products, immunosuppressive drugs, and preservation solutions are in high demand. Market players are focusing on launching new products or developing new applications that combine patient’s existing organ and tissue procurement and preservation transplant services to meet transplantation needs.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
On February 2022, Hansa Biopharma AB, a Sweden-based company, announced that it has got authorization from French Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) for Idefirix. The company will use Idefirix to desensitize highly sensitized patients undergoing kidney transplants.
Tissue product segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to an increase in demand for tissue and organ transplantation. Increasing prevalence of diseases including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, and Alzheimer's disease has put a large population at risk of irreversible tissue damage, requiring a greater need for tissue transplantation, which is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the segment.
Organ transplant segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Organ transplantation is the process of removing an organ from a donor and transplanting it into the patient's body to replace an organ. An increasing number of organ transplants are being performed around the world as a result of the high rate of organ failure caused by chronic diseases and an unhealthy lifestyle, which is driving revenue growth of the segment.
Hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 as a result of huge number of medical procedures and operations performed in hospitals. Most hospitals have accessibility to well-defined organ databases, which could be used to verify the supply of requested organs, allowing for quicker medical treatment.
Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Development and innovation in transplantation products and presence of vast biotechnology and medical product industries, as well as advanced healthcare facilities are factors driving revenue growth of transplantation market in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Transplantation market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CareDx, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc, Illumina, Inc., and QIAGEN.
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Transplantation Market Segmentation:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Tissue Products
Immunosuppressive Drugs
Preservation Solutions
Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Organ Transplant
Tissue Transplant
Regional Outlook:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
