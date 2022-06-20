Motobyo, The Tech-Driven Used Car Marketplace Built for People Who Want to Enjoy Buying and Selling Cars Again
Launching in Philadelphia This JulyHORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting a new car is supposed to be exciting. One thinks about nothing else – the make, the model, the color, what it will be like to drive that car one has been dreaming of.
Then the dream ends and reality sets in. The wasted time. The endless paperwork. The unexpected costs. Deflating one's spirit before even getting behind the wheel.
The people who created Motobyo remember both the excitement and the disillusion of car buying, and of car selling, as it is today. That’s why Motobyo is changing the way people buy and sell used cars, beginning this July.
Motobyo is a seamless, end-to-end tech solution to all the “business as usual” problems that exist TODAY in the used car business. By taking the point of view of the consumer, Motobyo has built a new, modern and powerful used car marketplace that flips the script of the traditional business models that have frustrated consumers for generations.
The suburban Philadelphia technology start-up is disrupting the staid, complacent auto industry by eliminating the inefficiencies and middlemen and putting the power directly into one's hands.
The key is a technology focus – not the current, antiquated business model, which is as old as when Henry Ford rolled the first Model T off the assembly line. Motobyo’s proprietary pricing and auction tech, coupled with best-in-class provider partnerships, puts all the control – and more money – into the hands of both used car buyers and sellers.
Launching in the Greater Philadelphia region this July, brought to you by Philadelphians in the tech sector, Motobyo gives used car buyers and used car sellers all the tools they need to succeed.
For more information, we invite you to visit Motobyo online at http://www.Motobyo.com.
