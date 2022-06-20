HomePride Winner at the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch
HomePride was named a winner at the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch Awards which honors high-performing second-stage companies in Colorado.CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Colorado Companies to Watch Winners have been selected and were announced at the 14th Annual Gala Awards Dinner on Friday, June 17, 2022. In its 14th year, Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) is a unique program that honors high-performing second-stage companies from across the state for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, unique processes, and philanthropic actions.
Second-stage companies, like HomePride, are those that have moved past the startup stage and into a period of steady state growth. The companies selected make a point about Colorado’s diverse economic landscape. They make an astounding impact on the state’s economy by collectively providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue.
“Congratulations to all our winner’s this year! CCTW’s time-honored and rigorous judging process has revealed Colorado’s most visionary, innovative, and successful 2nd Stage companies. These companies employ approximately thirty percent of our state’s talent and have made a $595M impact on Colorado’s economy,” remarked Kim Woodworth, Executive Director of the Economic Development Council of Colorado and CCTW’s 2022 Board Chair. “A more resounding impact is the amount of investment they’ve given back to Colorado’s non-profits serving our local communities. An overwhelming amount of financial and time commitment support was given within the past year. Without this type of give back, many of our support services wouldn’t get the necessary funding needed to serve our communities.”
“I am proud that our hard work and unwavering dedication at HomePride is paying off with continued success and growth. To be recognized for it is truly an honor, and validation that we are doing it right as a company and how we are serving our clients.”
- Matt Colligan, Owner & CEO
A select panel of esteemed judges chose the award-winning companies from an impressive list of finalists, who were ultimately selected from the 1,100 nominations gathered from across the state.
The Gala Awards Dinner on Friday, June 17 officially announced and honored the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch for their contributions to the state’s economic vitality and future. A full list of winners will be posted on the CCTW website.
About Colorado Companies to Watch
Colorado’s second-stage companies represent high-performing and innovative companies, crossing every industry sector and region in the state, of which provide thousands of high-quality jobs and contributes billions of dollars back to our local economies. Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the important contributions they make. To date, we have celebrated close to 700 companies, resulting in a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado’s economy.
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation initiated the program in 2009 along with valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, and volunteers from throughout Colorado. Today, CCTW encourages the collaboration and advancement of our alumni network and aligns strategic partnerships and alliances by leveraging valuable resources to support and nurture the growth of our alumni and their businesses.
About HomePride
HomePride was founded on the principles of striving to create the most curated and well-planned home improvement experience possible. Our goal is to help clients live with grace by providing products and installations that are hassle-free and uncommon in today’s marketplace. HomePride is a blend of 25 years of home improvement experience and having a window into the construction industry through the eyes of the consumer. HomePride has also been deemed 2022’s fastest-growing construction business in Colorado according to Inc. Magazine.
HomePride Contact Info:
HOMEPRIDE BATH AND SHOWER SYSTEMS
7347 S Revere Pkwy b200 Centennial, CO 80112
HomePrideBath.com
Chris Kanive, Director of Marketing
303-204-2212
chris@homepridebath.com
Visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org, facebook.com/ColoradoCompaniestoWatch, and Twitter @ColoradoCTW.
For more information:
Erin Beckstein, COO
Crazy Good Marketing
Program Director, Colorado Companies to Watch
720.325.2517, x697
ebeckstein@crazygoodmarketing.net
Chris Kanive
HomePride Bath and Shower
+1 303-204-2212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn