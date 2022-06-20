Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market valued at $6.7 billion in 2021, is set to witness a growth rate of 2 to 3% in the next 5 years

Medi-Tech Insights: The rising geriatric population & corresponding rise in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, growing incidence of diabetes & concomitant increased risk of coronary heart disease, technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices, and favorable reimbursements for interventional cardiology procedures are some of the key factors driving the global interventional cardiology devices market.

Interventional cardiology is a branch of cardiology that utilizes nonsurgical, catheter-based treatments for structural heart diseases. It utilizes devices such as catheters & sheaths, guidewires, balloons, stents, vascular closure devices, atherectomy devices, intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), and other devices to repair narrowed arteries, damaged or weakened blood vessels, heart valve disorders, and congenital heart diseases.

APAC to Witness Highest Growth in the Next Five Years

A rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & hypertension, a higher degree of unmet clinical needs, and rising affluence are creating ample opportunities for the interventional cardiology devices market in the APAC region. The growth of the interventional cardiology devices market in the APAC is likely to be driven by China and India. Considering the lucrative prospects of the interventional cardiology devices market in the APAC region, prominent companies have expanded their footprint in the region. For instance,

In March 2022, Boston Scientific expanded its footprint in India with its second R&D Center. The new R&D Center addresses the needs of the patients in India, APAC, and around the world. It also provides expertise to all of the company’s diverse therapy areas, namely interventional cardiology, peripheral interventions, cardiac rhythm management, endoscopy, neuromodulation, urology, and pelvic health.

Abbott also intends to expand coverage and resources in training programs related to cardiovascular treatment in China. Abbott owns two training centers in China. The Abbott Medical Advanced Technology Center in Beijing provides doctors with first-class cardiological learning experiences and practice opportunities. The Crossroads-Abbott Academic Center in Shanghai provides interventional treatment training for physicians from different regions in China, making medical treatment and standardized treatment and care more accessible to patients in remote areas.

“China is one of the most prominent markets for cardiovascular diseases. The demand from patients to be treated as well as doctors to get trained is humongous. This is why interventional cardiology device manufacturers are investing in China." - Director, Leading Stent Manufacturer, United States

Technological Advancements Drives the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

The interventional cardiology devices market is a technology-driven market and is marked by product enhancements/innovations. For instance,

In May, 2022, Medtronic received U.S. FDA approval for the Onyx Frontier™ drug-eluting stent (DES). The Onyx Frontier DES is used for the treatment of patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). It offers an innovative delivery system and builds upon the acute performance and clinical data from the Resolute Onyx™ drug-eluting stent.

In April 2022, Translumina launched VIVO ISAR, its latest generation dual drug polymer-free coated stent (DDCS), in various international markets including Europe.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold

The global interventional cardiology devices market is marked by the presence of both established and new players. Players operating in the market adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

In April 2022, Transit Scientific announced the FDA clearance of its XO Cross® Support Catheter Platform to include coronary use. The platform is indicated to guide and support a guidewire during access of the peripheral or coronary vasculature, allow for wire exchanges, and provide a conduit for delivery of saline solutions or diagnostic contrast agents

In April 2022, Boston Scientific announced the close of its acquisition of Baylis Medical Company Inc., a company that offers advanced transseptal access solutions as well as guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support catheter-based left-heart procedures. The acquisition allows Boston Scientific to integrate the Baylis platforms with its existing electrophysiology and structural heart offerings, further strengthening its position in the cardiology market

The interventional cardiology devices market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to growing cardiovascular cases, growth opportunities in the APAC region, technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices, and favourable reimbursement in key markets.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

The market is marked by the presence of key market players such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Medinol, Biotronik, SMT, Terumo, Lepu Medical, Microport, among others.

