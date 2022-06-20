Injured Hiker Carried Off Centennial Trail

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

June 18, 2022

Shelburne, NH – On Saturday at approximately 2:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Centennial Trail in Shelburne. The hiker, Patricia Jehn, 39, of Jackson, NJ, had been hiking south on the Centennial Trail when she suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to bear any weight or hike out. Jehn’s hiking partner made a call to 911 and kept her warm and comfortable until rescuers could arrive. The injury occurred 2.5 miles from the trailhead off of Hogan Road.

Conservation Officers, along with volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR) responded to the call. Rescuers hiked in the 2.5 miles, placed Jehn in a rescue litter, and carried her out, arriving at the awaiting ambulance at 8:00 p.m.

Jehn and her companion were on a multi-day hike and had a pack with adequate gear for hiking this time of year, but she was wearing sandal type footwear. That along with the wet, rainy conditions is considered the primary contributing factor in causing this injury.

Jehn was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by Gorham Ambulance for treatment of her injury.