UPDATE: Hiker Rescued from Gulfside Trail Near Mt. Clay Dies

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Mark Ober

603-788-4850

June 20, 2022

Concord, NH – The hiker rescued from Gulfside Trail Saturday night has died of his injuries. The hiker, identified as Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, MA, was attempting a Presidential Range traverse when he was overcome by severe weather conditions.

Chen was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin (AVH) where life-saving efforts were attempted for several hours. Unfortunately, Chen was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased.

No other information is available at this time.