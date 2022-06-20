VideoStreaming Market is rife with opportunities for its Players with a booming subscriber-base and telecom connectivity

video streaming

The total sector is expected to develop due to increased access due to the proliferation of high-speed internet connectivity and mobile devices.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Video Streaming Market, By Solution (IP television and over-the-top (OTT) content), By Compression Formats (265 (HEVC or AV1), VP9, and 264), By Platform (Phablets, Gaming Console, Smart TVs, and Laptops & desktops), By End Users (Enterprise Users, Personal/Domestic Users, and Educational Institutions), By End Services (Service & Support, Managed Services, and Consulting services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Streaming (Video on demand (VOD) and Live Streaming), By Application (Web browsing & advertising, Real-time Entertainment, E-learning, Gaming, and Social networking), and By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Video streaming works by delivering video content over the internet to a device. However, since video files are large and require high-speed connections, they are difficult to distribute over bandwidth-constrained networks. To combat this problem, media companies have come up with custom protocols to allow users to stream videos. For instance, RealNetworks and Netscape created a standard known as the Real Time Streaming Protocol. Video streaming started in the early 1990s. The first commercial video streaming software, StarWorks, enabled random access to MPEG-1 full-motion videos on corporate Ethernet networks. Streaming can be viewed from a wide variety of devices. It can be viewed anywhere in the world, and many people use their computers to view content on the web.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies contributing to the global video streaming market include Netflix, Cisco Systems, Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ustream, Inc., Apple Inc., Hulu, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies, Yahoo, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, and Limelight Networks.

Market Drivers:

Improving accessibility to video streaming services in parallel with the improved connectivity of telecom networks, combined with the high penetration of smartphones, is expected to augment the growth of the video streaming market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rapidly growing subscriber-base of major video streaming giants amidst increasing disposable incomes is expected to further cushion the growth of the video streaming market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

🔹North America (United States, Canada)

🔹Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

🔹Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

🔹Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

🔹The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has been a ‘booster shot’ for the global video streaming market. Video streaming skyrocketed during the crisis due to the closure of theaters and malls, compounded with outdoor restrictions. This trend is here to stay for the long-run as demand for high-speed data transfer solutions keeps on rising.

Key Takeaways:

The global video streaming market is owing to the growing inclination towards digital content and an increasing subscriber base. For instance, in January 2022, according to the IAS 2022 Industry Pulse Report, about 80% of the Indian audience switched from traditional TV to online streaming networks in 2021.

Based on regional distribution, Asia-Pacific dominated the global video streaming market with relative ease, owing to a large subscriber base (China and India), improved telecom infrastructure, and increased content delivery strategies among major market players.

In the runner-up spot, the North American region is teeming with attractions for the global video streaming market in view of a robust telecom infrastructure, rapid adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology, and the presence of major CDNs (content delivery networks).

