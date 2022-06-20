Drip Irrigation Market Size Worth $23.31Bn by 2028 at 13.9% CAGR Led by Emitters Segment - Global Analysis & Forecast by The Insight Partners

The global drip irrigation market research report provides deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, 50+ key company profiles, detailed SWOT and PEST analysis, in-depth market segmentation and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Drip Irrigation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, Pressure Pumps, and Others), Emitter Type (Inline and Online), Application (Agriculture, Green House, and Others), and Type (Surface and Subsurface)”, the global drip irrigation market is projected to reach $23.31 billion by 2028 from $9.28 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Drip Irrigation Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 9.28 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 23.31 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 174 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Emitter Type, Application, and Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Drip Irrigation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.; Hunter Industries; Irritec S.P.A; Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.; Lindsay Corporation; Microjet; Netafim; Rain Bird Corporation; Rivulis; and The Toro Company are among the key players profiled during the study of the drip irrigation market. Several other essential market players were also analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In February 2022, Hunter Golf partnered with POGO, a turfgrass technology solutions provider. This partnership will help Hunter to fulfill their goal of providing innovative and easy-to-use products to greenkeepers.

In April 2022, Irritec entered into a strategic and commercial agreement for the development and international dissemination of a model of interconnected and sustainable agriculture. Irritec will act as an international distributor for Netsens.

Drip Irrigation Market: Key Insights

The drip irrigation market growth driven by the growing adoption of micro-irrigation for production of various crops and government programs and subsidies to promote drip irrigation systems deployments. In 2021, the emitters segment led the market, accounting for the largest share in the market.

Drip irrigation, also known as trickle irrigation, is a type of micro-irrigation that enables water to drip slowly to the roots of plants, preventing the wastage of water and washout of important nutrients. It is an efficient and economical way to water crops. The system comprises emitters, drip tubes, drip lines, filters, valves, and pressure pumps. According to estimates by the University of Rhode Island, drip irrigation is 90% efficient, unlike other irrigation techniques that are only 65–75% efficient. The drip irrigation systems are rapidly growing in dry areas or areas with high water scarcity. Moreover, these systems are widely used in commercial nurseries and farmlands for ensuring low runoff and evaporation. The incorporation of drip irrigation is growing across a wide range of field & forest crops and vegetable & perennial gardens.

Drip Irrigation Market: Component Segment Overview

Based on component, the drip irrigation market is segmented into emitters, drip tubes/drip lines, filters, valves, pressure pumps, and others. In 2021, the emitters segment led the market with the largest share.

The North American drip irrigation market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2022–2028. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS)—the agency for the US Department of the Interior—irrigation water use in the US was estimated at 118,000 million gallons per day (Mgal/d) or 132 million acre-feet per year for ~63,500 thousand acres irrigated in 2015; of this, 5,490 thousand acres accounted for drip irrigation systems. The growing establishment of manufacturing facilities by prominent drip irrigation market players is anticipated to boost the market in North America. For instance, Rivulis, a global micro-irrigation solutions innovator, is manufacturing a series of solutions and products for the Mexican market.

The company has established a new, state-of-the-art factory in Leon, Mexico, and its T-Tape and Ro-Drip irrigation systems are helping to optimize agriculture in the country. Further, vendors are organizing intense training programs to create awareness about high-quality products and the world-class engineering required in the drip irrigation market. Rivulis also has drip irrigation system manufacturing and distribution facilities in Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, India, Spain, Turkey, and the US. In August 2017, Mexichem, a Mexican firm, acquired an 80% stake in Netafim, an Israeli pioneer of drip irrigation systems. The acquisition gave Mexichem access to Netafim’s advanced technologies for the development of smart solutions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on SAM Drip Irrigation Market:

According to a recent World Bank report, “Consolidating the Recovery, Seizing Green Growth Opportunities,” South American countries are recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the region needs dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable growth. The report predicts that the regional GDP will grow by 2.3% in 2022, after a 6.9% rebound in 2021. Challenges posed by climate change compel countries in South America to adopt a green, inclusive agenda that raises productivity. Utilities such as Brazil’s Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais (COPASA) are assuring continuous water supply in areas with prevailing drought conditions.

Chile’s Grupo Aguas Andinas and Uruguay’s Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE) are implementing drought protocols focused on demand management and water supply through trucks. In Colombia, the government has increased the water allocation for irrigation in dry areas. Also, Colombia suspended taxes on certain products to allow necessary water-related operations. South American countries, such as Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay, have initiated strategic approaches to combat the food crisis by encouraging local family farming. A rise in community-supported agriculture through a direct partnership between farmers and a consumer group is anticipated to propel the drip irrigation market in the post-COVID-19 era.













