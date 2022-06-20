Global Cold Plasma Market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 16% from 2021 to 2026

Medi-Tech Insights: Increasing usage of cold plasma in wound healing, growing prevalence of cold plasma in cancer & infectious disease treatment, growing awareness regarding cold plasma in medical, electronics & electrical, textile & food industries, and rising demand for environment-friendly cold plasma techniques are some of the key factors driving the global cold plasma market.

Cold plasma, the fourth state of matter is a partially ionized gas comprising ions, electrons, ultraviolet photons, and reactive neutrals such as radicals, excited and ground-state molecules. Plasmas can also be artificially generated through gas dissociation by electricity, microwave radiation, or heat under ambient conditions. Due to the low heat capacity of cold plasma, it finds application in bioengineering, medicine, and therapeutics.

Growing Adoption of Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CAP) Therapy in Wound Healing

Cold atmospheric plasma therapy is a new and latest approach in the field of plasma medicine. It consists of a mixture of reactive species that convey antimicrobial activity and affect human tissues. Owing to its environment-friendly and non-invasive nature, this technique has been admired and encouraged to use in different therapeutic regimes like wound healing, tissue regeneration, and skin infection management. Atmospheric pressure cold plasmas could affect different stages of wound healing by helping to activate microorganisms in the first stage and stimulate skin-related cell proliferation and migration in the following period.

Cold Plasma Usage in Dentistry & Oncology Boost the Demand

Cold (non-thermal) plasma treatment can be used to prevent or eliminate infections from bacteria, bacterial biofilms, fungi, and viruses. Prospects of cold plasma in dentistry and oncology look promising due to its anti-microbial properties and its cell death properties on cells. In dentistry, cold plasma showed promising results in tooth bleaching, deactivation of biofilms in teeth, instrument sterilization, and composite restoration. Promising findings obtained from in vivo and in vitro studies of cold plasma in oncology show that it will find its niche in the treatment of cancer patients in the future. However, more studies need to be performed regarding the mechanism of action.

“Growing usage of advanced technologies will drive the market. For instance, the extensive uses of dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) and the non-equilibrium atmospheric pressure plasma jet (N-APPJ) plasma discharge methods have been very effective in various biomedical applications.” - Chief Researcher, Cold Plasma Product Manufacturer, United States

Asian Cold Plasma Market Set to Soar

APAC cold plasma market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, due to the adoption of technologically advanced cold plasma products in the healthcare industry, rising demand for decontaminated frozen food, and increasing manufacturing of semiconductor, textile, and polymer industries in this region. The growth in the European region market is attributed to increasing research and development activities, the availability of various FDA-approved products, and the presence of some of the key players in this region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Cold Plasma Market

Some of the key players operating in the cold plasma market are Apyx Medical Corporation, Nordson Corporation, P2i, and Relyon Plasma GmbH, among others.

Companies Adopt Both Organic & Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share in Cold Plasma Market

Players operating in the global cold plasma market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner higher market share. For instance,

In October 2021, Plasmacure secured a new series of funding from a consortium with Topfonds Gelderland, NextGen Ventures, European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, and Credenti B.V. (a group of informal investors) to carry out clinical studies and to sell their product internationally.





In October 2021, Reylon Plasma announced the launch of its compact integration solution piezobrush ® PZ3-I in Bondexpo trade fair preview. The compact integration solution is suitable for a wide variety of surface applications.





