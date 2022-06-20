BOARD MEMBER AND CORPORATE RISK MANAGER, ADRIANA CAVALIERE, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Adriana Cavaliere

Corporate Risk Manager for skeyes, the autonomous public company that serves as the Belgian air traffic control agency, is the latest to earn this recognition.

Whether you are an experienced Board Member or aspiring to become one, choosing for the DCRO Institute program is the best decision ever made.” — Adriana Cavaliere

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governanceto Adriana Cavaliere of Brussels, Belgium.Adriana has more than 20 years of experience across multiple aspects of risk management and risk governance. She is the Corporate Risk Manager for skeyes, the autonomous public company that serves as the Belgian air traffic control agency. She is a member of the Board of Directors of BELRIM, the Belgian Risk Management Association where she does also serve as a member of their scientific committee and is a member of the Sustainability Committee for FERMA, the Federation of European Risk Management Associations. Her past work includes senior risk management roles with SWIFT, Lantis, and Aleris, among others. Adriana earned her Master's Degree in Business Engineering from the Hasselt University (UHasselt), and she has completed postgraduate work in Risk Management (graduating with honors), corporate finance, and international management."I admire the rich diversity of Adriana's experience and her commitment to excellence in risk management and risk governance, especially in the critical role she plays at skeyes," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are very pleased to welcome her to our alumni club and look forward to her ongoing contributions to improved risk governance globally," he continued.Adriana participated in our second guided study cohort dedicated exclusively to women executives and board members."Whether you are an experienced Board Member or aspiring to become one, choosing for the DCRO Institute program is the best decision ever made. It is a first step into a new and ever-changing world – the world of positive risk-taking and value creation," said Ms. Cavaliere. "You will embark on a great risk governance journey. You will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the various aspects of renewed risk governance, meet with peers, being inspired by many leaders," she continued.is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program