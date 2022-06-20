Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Is Expected to Reach $5.4 billion by 2030: AMR

Significant surge in the geriatric population, increase in need of medicine intake by people, rise in the cases of chronic & infectious diseases, and increase in the disposable income among people are expected to drive the growth of the global automatic pill dispenser machine market. Based on type, the centralized automated dispensing systems segment held the largest market share in 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the geriatric population, increase in need of medicine intake by people, rise in the cases of chronic & infectious diseases, and increase in the disposable income among people are expected to drive the growth of the global automatic pill dispenser machine market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements to improve efficiency of automatic pill dispenser machine is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global automatic pill dispenser machine market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of automatic pill dispenser machine. They also led to disruption in the supply.

This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global automatic pill dispenser machine based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the centralized automated dispensing systems segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly four-fifths of the global market. The decentralized automated dispensing systems segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the hospital pharmacy segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market. The retail pharmacies segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North America region held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global automatic pill dispenser machine market report include Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Inc., ScriptPro LLC, Swisslog Holdings AG, Talyst, Inc., and Yuyama Co., Ltd.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5.4 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030 Forecast period 2022 - 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Spain; Japan; China; India; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Mexico; South Africa; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Inc., ScriptPro LLC, Swisslog Holdings AG, Talyst, Inc., and Yuyama Co., Ltd.





