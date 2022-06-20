Medical Adhesives Market Size, Global Demand and Future Outlook 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the medical adhesives market are H.B. Fuller Company, Johnson & Johnson, Ashland, 3M, Henkel AG, Chemence Medical, Inc. Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow, Inc. Cohera Medical, Inc. GluStitch Inc. and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical adhesives market is set to gain impetus from their possession of several beneficial properties. They are non-cytotoxic, non-sensitizing, non-irritating, and biocompatible. Hence, they are mainly utilized in medical devices. Numerous medical adhesives, namely, tools, tapes, and dressings help in covering and protecting wounds, as well as in sealing the edge of the skin. They can also support the injured body part with ease.

List of Key Players Covered in the Medical Adhesives Market:

H.B. Fuller Company

Johnson & Johnson

Ashland

3M

Henkel AG

Chemence Medical, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow, Inc.

Cohera Medical, Inc.

GluStitch Inc.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medical-adhesives-market-102354

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered H.B. Fuller Company, Johnson & Johnson, Ashland, 3M, Henkel AG, Chemence Medical, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow, Inc., Cohera Medical, Inc., GluStitch Inc. and Others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The world is currently battling the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent the rapid spread of this deadly virus, the governments of many countries have implemented lockdown and work-from-home measures. These steps are severely affecting the business confidence, supply chain, and manufacturing processes by bringing them down to a complete halt. But, our specially curated reports will help you in finding the right path to success by adopting the perfect strategy.

Highlights of This Report:

The present competitive landscape including investments, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and others.

The growth prospects of the market.

Detailed information about the latest technologies that can be adopted in the coming years.

Extensive analysis of the dominating region present in the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Cases of Complex Surgeries to Boost Growth

Medical adhesives are experiencing high demand across the globe because of the increasing prevalence of various diseases. Also, multiple complex surgeries are taking place owing to the rising cases of accidents. In such situations, medical adhesives prove to be very helpful in avoiding the spread of infections and closing wounds. They are also considered to be the most crucial components required in the manufacturing of medical devices. These factors are set to drive the medical adhesives market growth in the coming years. However, medical devices are becoming more critical nowadays. This would, thereby decline the usage of medical adhesives and hamper growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/medical-adhesives-market-102354

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Higher Demand for Better Medical Facilities

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest medical adhesives market share and dominate throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising population and the urgent demand for better medical facilities in this region. China is considered to be the largest consumer of these adhesives as it is densely populated. North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase significant growth fueled by the presence of several well-established organizations. They are persistently investing hefty amounts of money in the development and innovation of medical devices. In Europe, the market would grow steadily owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. It is set to occur because of the increasing geriatric population present in this region. On account of the presence of less number of key companies, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Latin America are projected to exhibit slow growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Strengthen Their Positions through Acquisitions

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small, medium, and large companies. They are operating from around the world to surge sales. To do so, they are frequently following the strategy of mergers and acquisitions. This way, they are able to bring in the expertise of the other companies to enhance their positions in the market. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

January 2019 : Advanced Medical Solutions Group, a renowned producer of wound care and surgical products headquartered in the U.K., announced its successful acquisition of Sealantis. The latter is a start-up developing medical adhesives based in Israel. This new deal would help the former in strengthening its position in the market.

: Advanced Medical Solutions Group, a renowned producer of wound care and surgical products headquartered in the U.K., announced its successful acquisition of Sealantis. The latter is a start-up developing medical adhesives based in Israel. This new deal would help the former in strengthening its position in the market. November 2018: Arkema S.A., an advanced materials and a speciality chemicals company based in France, acquired Afinitica, a provider of instant adhesives. It would help Arkema in enhancing its position in the medical adhesive and electronics markets.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/medical-adhesives-market-102354

Read Related Insights:

Medical Plastics Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2029

Zinc Oxide Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2029

Silicone Surfactants Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123