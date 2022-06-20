Global Mobile Device Management Market Expected to Exceed $24,161.1 Million, Rising at 28.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2027 [200-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

The global mobile device management market is projected to witness significant growth in the 2019—2027 timeframe. Rising adoption of remote work process by several companies is driving the growth of the market. The cloud sub-segment, small and medium sub-segment, and retail sub-segment are projected to lead the market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be at the forefront.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global mobile device management market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $24,161.1 million by 2027, rising at a striking CAGR of 28.2% from 2019 to 2027. This report is an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

The report segments the global mobile device management market into organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region.

Small and Medium Sub-Segment to Observe Highest Growth

Among the organization size segment, the small and medium sub-segment is projected to lead the market, growing with a CAGR of 29.7% during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the rising demand and acceptance for mobile devices in several small and medium business to enable smooth functioning of operational work remotely.

Cloud Sub-Segment to Experience Dominant Growth

Among the deployment type segment, the cloud sub-segment is expected to grab highest market share, growing with 29.9% CAGR during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the growing adoption of cloud services in mobile device management, as it improves the workforce efficacy by enabling to work remotely and gives access to use organizational data anytime and anyplace without hampering the security of sensitive data.

Retail Sub-Segment to Witness Maximum Growth

Among the vertical segment, the retail sub-segment is projected to grab foremost market share, growing with a CAGR of 29.4% during the estimated timeframe. This is mostly because of the growing adoption of mobile devices in the retail rector for the management operational work and securing the organizational data.

Asia-Pacific Mobile Device Management Market to Observe Rapid Growth

The report analyzes the global mobile device management market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is estimated to observe remarkable growth with a CAGR of 29.1% in the estimated period. The growth of the region market is mainly because of the growing implementation of mobile device management solutions by several companies that are shifting across this region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Mobile Device Management Market:

The abrupt rise of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the global mobile device management market. The implementation of lockdown restrictions has ceased the working of many companies, thus forcing them to adopt work-from-home culture. This has significantly boosted the demand for mobile device management services worldwide in order to protect the organizational data. All these factors have been greatly propelling the growth of the mobile device management market amidst the pandemic period.

Factors Impacting the Mobile Device Management Market Growth:

The key factor boosting the growth of the global mobile device management market is the concern among organizations to safeguard corporate data while working remotely. Moreover, growing technical developments in mobile device management methods and rising cyber-attacks in various industrial sectors are projected to open doors to beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, implementation of strict rules and regulations by government regarding access to organizational data is expected to obstruct the market growth.

Leading Players of Mobile Device Management Market:

The report lists some of the foremost players operating in the global industry including

Blackberry IBM Cisco System Inc. SAP Google Microsoft Samsung Citrix Systems Inc. Quest Software VMware Inc., and others.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry.

For instance, in December 2020, Google, an American multinational technology company, launched a novel mobile management & security solution, Android Enterprise Essentials, which regardless of its name, is actually designed for small to medium-sized businesses.

