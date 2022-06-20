Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size [2022-2027] | Analysis By Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by Top Leading Players till 2027

The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size is projected to reach US$ 13630 million by 2027, from US$ 7659.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Outlook To 2027:

Global “Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18683470

About Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market:

B2B e-commerce, short for business-to-business electronic commerce, is the sale of goods or services between businesses via an online sales portal.

Amazon was the global biggest manufacturer in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry, followed by Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe), Global Sources, NetSuite.Asia-Pacific is the largest Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market with about 69% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 15% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size is projected to reach US$ 13630 million by 2027, from US$ 7659.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market include:

Amazon

Alibaba

Rakuten

IndiaMART

Walmart

Mercateo

Magento (Adobe)

Global Sources

Cdiscount Pro

PriceMinister SAS

Fnac Pro

Pixmania

Vente-privée

Thomas

EC21

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce MARKET REPORT 2022-2027

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented e-commerce had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018.

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Small and medium enterprise is the greatest segment of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce application, with a share of 67% in 2018.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market in terms of revenue.

Key Reasons to Purchase Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18683470

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

What was the size of the emerging Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Buy this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18683470

Major Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Breakdown Data by Type

5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18683470

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz