Electrotherapy Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

Electrotherapy Market Size – USD 950 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trend –Advancements in medical technologies.

Rising demand for electrotherapy systems for sports injury and chronic pain and nerve pain management is a key factor boosting growth of the global electrotherapy market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrotherapy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements of healthcare technologies, rising adoption of electrotherapy units for sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic pain syndrome are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global electrotherapy market. Electrotherapy is a painless and non-invasive treatment for pain management. Electrotherapy systems consists of a battery-powered unit attached by wires to electrode pads. For this therapy process, electrode pads are placed on the affected area, and the system delivers small or low-intensity electrical impulses to the skin through electrode pads. Electrotherapy systems are primarily used for managing chronic and nerve pain, improving blood circulation, restoring range of motion and movement, managing musculoskeletal system conditions, as well as enhancing muscle strength and sensation. Some advanced electrotherapy devices can be worn on back, leg, arm, or elsewhere during daily life activities.

The report on the Global Electrotherapy Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Electrotherapy Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In January 2018, Omron Healthcare introduced its first-ever TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) unit, named Avail. This wireless unit manages acute and chronic pain syndrome and can be operated through Omron's mobile application.

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment accounted for significantly high revenue share contribution to the global electrotherapy market in 2020. The segment is also expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation systems are used to treat chronic and nerve pain.

The market in Europe accounted for a robust double-digit revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and rising adoption of electrotherapy treatment for pain management are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Electrotherapy market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Electrotherapy according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Medtronic Plc., AliMed, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Nevro Corp., and Boston Scientific Corp.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrotherapy market based on treatment type, application, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE)

Interferential Current Therapy (IC)

Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD)

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Electro-Acupuncture (EA)

Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Sports Injury

Neuromuscular Dysfunction

Tissue Repair

Urine and Fecal Incontinence

Iontophoresis

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Analysis of the Electrotherapy Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Electrotherapy market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Electrotherapy market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Electrotherapy market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Electrotherapy market.

