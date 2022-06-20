Agriculture Technology As A Service Market for Agricultural Industry Worth USD 4.93 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.7%, Market Trends – Growing shift towards precision farming

Rising need to increase global food production owing to rapidly increasing global population is a key factor driving market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to increase global food production owing to rapid growth in global population. Manufacturers turned service providers are offering affordable agriculture technologies as services to small farmers, which is helping them to enhance productivity and farming efficiency. Growing preference towards drone farming, smart livestock monitoring, autonomous-farming machinery, and smart-building and -equipment management are other key factors boosting demand for services related to agriculture technologies. Increasing utilization of smart crop monitoring solutions, which aims at optimizing resource usage and crop growth through real-time, precises and location-dependent adjustments are driving growth of the agriculture technology as a service market. Farmers are adopting drone farming as it provides more frequent, cost-effective remote monitoring of large areas, and enables remote interventions to boost yield and reduce losses caused by crop pests.

The Agriculture Technology as a Service Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/654

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2019, IBM announced Watson Decision Platform’s global expansion for agriculture with Artificial Intelligence technology tailored for specific regions and new crops in order to meet growing demand for food. IBM is offering global agriculture solutions which consist of a combination of predictive technology with data from The Weather Company and IoT to support farmers across the world obtain greater insights about planting, plowing, planning, spraying, and harvesting.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Fertilizer distributors are offering software as services that analyzes field data to help farmers in determining the exact location and quantity of fertilizers to be applied, which is driving growth of this segment.

Variable rate application technology segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to reduce excess use of chemicals and fertilizers to minimize environmental degradation is driving demand for variable rate application technology.

Yield mapping and monitoring segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the Agriculture Technology as a Service market in 2020. The need for detecting problems such as crop diseases or pests are increasing deployment of sensors, which deliver imagery from remote corners of the field to help farmers in obtaining early warnings of pests or diseases.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Agriculture Technology as a Service market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and SGS S.A.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/654

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market on the basis of service type, technology, application, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guidance Technology

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Variable Rate Application Technology

Sensing Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Soil Management

Navigation and Positioning

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Crop Health Management

Others

The Global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/654

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/654

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Arms Ammunition Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/arms-ammunition-market

Smart Retail Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-retail-market

Agricultural Robotics Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robotics-market

Ultrafiltration Membranes Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrafiltration-membranes-market

Web 3.0 Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/web-3-market

Martech Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/martech-market

Cyberbiosecurity Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cyberbiosecurity-market

Robotic Process Automation In Manufacturing Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/robotic-process-automation-in-manufacturing-market

Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-fuel-injection-systems-market

Spider Silk Market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spider-silk-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Size Worth USD 4.93 Billion in 2028