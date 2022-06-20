Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis of Key Trends, Insights and Future Growth 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size – USD 1.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.6%, Market Trend – Rising adoption of advanced technologies

Major prevalence of blood disorders and rising focus on clinical research are major factors fueling revenue growth of global laboratory centrifuges market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global laboratory centrifuges market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing biological research activities, introduction of innovative products such as high-speed centrifuges, rising number of research centers, and major prevalence of diseases such as HIV and hepatitis. Centrifugation process is used to separate particles from a liquid sample depending on their shape, size, density, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed.

Major prevalence of blood disorders and rising focus on clinical research are major factors fueling revenue growth of global laboratory centrifuges market . Some commonly used centrifuge categories are benchtop centrifuges, clinical benchtop centrifuges, refrigerated benchtop centrifuges, microcentrifuges, and concentrators and vacuum centrifuges. Continuous technological advancements such as introduction of high-speed centrifuge systems, and application of vacuum technology to reduce friction and control temperature are boosting demand in the global market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/600

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size – USD 1.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.6%, Market Trend – Rising adoption of advanced technologies

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In March 2021, Andritz launched a new centrifuge system, ecoOne. This system is a pusher centrifuge with a powerful single motor that has multiple functions for the application of heavy chemicals, technical salt, and agrochemicals.

Accessories segment is expected to register a 3.1% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to need for repeated purchase of tubes, buckets, and bottles.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing concerns about blood disorders and rising focus on treatment, growing number of private hospitals, and presence of major market players are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-centrifuges-market

The Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The prominent players participating in this industry include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Micro centrifuges

Mini centrifuges

Other

Accessories

Rotors

Tubes

Centrifuge Bottles

Buckets

Plates

Others

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

General Purpose Centrifuges

Preclinical Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges

Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed-angle Rotors

Vertical Rotors

Swinging-bucket Rotors

Others

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/600

Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What Is Covered In The Report:

Standard Deliverables:

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size in both revenue and volume

Driving and Restraining Forces of the Dating Services market

Segmental analysis broken down into various subcategories

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Share Analysis of top competitors

New Product Entry Strategies

Location Analysis

Laboratory Centrifuges Market Forecast and Growth Projections

Our USPs

Value chain and competitive matrix analysis

Production and consumption trend analysis

Regulatory compliance impacts on production process

Alternative material sources and processes

Customer Mapping Strategies

Reduction in utilization rate of facilities

Raw material procurement sources

Devising alternative chemical routes for enhanced efficiency

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/600

Request customized copy of Laboratory Centrifuges Market report

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Browse more reports@

https://automotivesaftermarket.blogspot.com/

https://blockchainihealthcaremarket.blogspot.com/

https://5gnetworksmarket.blogspot.com/

https://opticalwaveguidemarket.blogspot.com/

https://invehicleinfotainmentmarket.blogspot.com/

https://automotiveaftermarketmarket.blogspot.com/

About us:

Emergen research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, by Emergen Research.