BeautiNow Reveals Top 3 Xerjoff Fragrances By Popularity

1. Best Selling Amber Fragrance: Join The Club 40 Knots (Eau de Parfum)

Join The Club 40 Knots is the best selling Xerjoff Eau de Parfum according to BeautiNow. Its Amber style scents brings an experience of exclusive lifestyles by Perfumer Chris Maurice. Its ingredients are kept a secret, so the wearer can immerse themselves in their own imagination, instead of being biased by the ingredients list. Join The Club 40 Knots, is a great performer when it comes to durability as it's able to last 4-5 hours. Thus, a great option when going to a evening gathering with friends.

Are you a passionate poet, an ambitious sportsmen or a fashionista? Or are you a fan of the famous Baccarat Rouge 540, then Join The Club 40 Knots, might be the one for you.

2. Best Selling Floral Fragrance Accento (Extrait de Parfum)

For floral scent lovers who need a long-lasting fragrance, Accento by Xerjoff, is definitely recommended option. The fragrance was only launched in 2019 and directly took the niche perfume community by storm. Especially fans of Black Orchid by Tom Ford and Aventus by Creed, also became instant fans of Accento.

"All in all, if you're a floral chypre style of fragrance lover, and if you need to be able to rely on the performance during a whole day, then Accento is the one for you," according to BeautiNow.

3. Best Selling Woody Fragrance: 17/17 Stone Label Pikovaya Dama (Eau de Parfum)

For those who love woody fragrances, the Xerjoff Alexandria II is a perfect option. It's one of the earlier fragrances launched in 2012, so it has definitely stood the test of time. Like Join The Club 40 Knots, the nose behind this fragrance is also Chris Maurice. Are you a fan of 'Reflection Man' by Amouage or Herod by Parfums de Marly? Then this Xerjoff fragrance is one you must try.

