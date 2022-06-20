Demand for Global Blood Collection Market Size to Surpass USD 7.01 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.07% | Blood Collection Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[210+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Blood Collection Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 5.09 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7.01 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.07% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Haematonics (US), Terumo BCT (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Cardinal Health (US), Retractable Technologies (US), Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China), F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy), AB Medical (South Korea), and others.

What is Blood Collection? How big is the Blood Collection Market?

Market Overview:

Blood collection refers to the process of extracting blood from a donor for the purposes of transfusion or testing in a medical setting. Making a donation one's own blood is another name for this procedure. The three methods of blood collection that are used most frequently are venipuncture, capillary phlebotomy, and artery puncture. Venipuncture is the most typical approach to collecting blood for testing. Following the insertion of the needle and syringe into a vein in the arm, blood is drawn into the syringe using the needle. During the time period under consideration, there will be an increase in the number of instances involving accidents and trauma all over the world, which will create an opportunity for profitable expansion.

Global Blood Collection Market: Growth Factors

The growing number of surgical procedures conducted in hospitals is driving the global blood collection industry. Patients enduring chemotherapy, dialysis, organ and tissue transplantation, and difficult procedures benefit from blood collection products. The increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases as a result of sedentary lifestyles has also forced a higher devotion to regular health exams. This has increased the demand for blood collection as the primary method of illness diagnosis.

Aside from that, governments in numerous countries are taking steps to increase the number of blood donors and raise awareness about the necessity of blood donation in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). During the epidemic, such activities are pushing the worldwide blood collection industry. Furthermore, technical developments in blood collection are facilitating market expansion. Other factors, such as an increase in the number of accidents and the adoption of preventative care and diagnostics among individuals, are likely to boost the market growth. Capital investments in automated blood collection utilizing apheresis systems are quite significant for blood banks when compared to the whole-blood collection. This could stymie the market's expansion.

Blood Collection Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is a historic global public health issue that is expected to have a significant influence on the blood collection device market. In general, both hospital and independent laboratories evaluate each test to determine whether to recommend conversations with laboratory hematologists for tests with a higher risk profile or to decline procedures that could not be performed safely. During the early months of the pandemic, this had a detrimental influence on the market, reducing the use of blood collection tools.

However, increased vigilance and testing volumes, as well as the need for frequent health and body checks, will ensure future market growth. Results take an average of four to six days for the general population, which is significantly longer than the two to three days required earlier. This is because testing for hospital patients and symptomatic healthcare professionals is prioritized and takes an average of one day, causing a cycle delay. While it has had some impact on market growth, the situation is expected to improve in the future.

Blood Collection Market: Segmentation Overview

In terms of end-users, over the forecast period, hospitals, ASCs, and nursing homes held the greatest proportion of the blood collection devices market. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, as well as an increase in the number of trauma cases, C-sections, and organ transplants, have all contributed to an increase in the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital settings.

In terms of application, during the analysis time, the diagnostics section will expand significantly. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer hastens segmental advancement. Furthermore, rising public awareness of the importance of regular health check-ups fuels the overall growth of the blood collection industry.

The global blood collection market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Blood Collection Tubes

System Type

Needles & Syringes

Blood Bags

Blood Collection Systems/Monitors

Lancets

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Automated Blood Collection

By End-User

Hospitals,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Nursing Homes

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Other End Users

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Blood Collection Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Blood Collection Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Haematonics (US)

Terumo BCT (US)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan)

Greiner Holding (Austria)

Quest Diagnostics (US)

SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany)

Macopharma (France)

Smiths Medical (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

Retractable Technologies (US)

Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China)

F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy)

AB Medical (South Korea)

APTCA SPA (Italy)

Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology CO.

LTD. (China)

Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Þ (Turkey)

Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India)

PreQ Systems (India)

CML Biotech (India)

Lmb Technologie GmbH (Germany)

Mitra Industries Private Limited (India)

Neomedic Limited (UK)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Blood Collection market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.07% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Blood Collection market was valued at around US$ 5.09 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7.01 billion, by 2028.

Based on Products, needles and syringes are expected to account for a sizable market share.

Based on end-users, the hospital industry is expected to develop noticeably in the next years.

On the basis of region, the North America dominated the global blood collection market in the forecast period in terms of revenue share.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Blood Collection industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Blood Collection Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Blood Collection Industry?

What segments does the Blood Collection Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Blood Collection Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

North America had the greatest market share in the study, which can be ascribed to the rising demand for blood collection products. The key drivers of market expansion are an increase in the number of traffic accidents and an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses. Factors such as the increased prevalence of lifestyle illnesses and the rising incidence of blood disorders improved healthcare facilities, and the presence of prominent manufacturers in the region are driving the growth of the North American blood collection equipment market. With the COVID-19 impact being the greatest in the United States, the area anticipates strong market growth during the projected period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.09 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 7.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.07% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Haematonics (US), Terumo BCT (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Cardinal Health (US), Retractable Technologies (US), Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China), F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy), AB Medical (South Korea), APTCA SPA (Italy), Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology CO., LTD. (China), Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Þ (Turkey), Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India), PreQ Systems (India), CML Biotech (India), Lmb Technologie GmbH (Germany), Mitra Industries Private Limited (India), Neomedic Limited (UK), and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, Method, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

