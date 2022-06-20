Vertical Farming Market Size 2022 Analysis Research Report - Rapid Growth and Trend, Forecast by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in global demand for food and rapid increase in urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 3.09 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.5%, Market Trends – Rapid change in climate due to global warming” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global vertical farming market size reached USD 3.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in global demand for food and rapid urbanization are expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.In addition, the rapid climate change caused by global warming has adversely affected the weather patterns, causing irregular rainfall, drought, desertification, thereby reducing agricultural productivity.

The Vertical Farming market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Vertical Farming industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Building-based segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing urbanization and minimal availability of land in urban areas for agricultural practices.

Control systems segment accounted for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for intelligent control systems embedded in buildings and containers for controlling and optimizing the internal environment conditions to prolong productivity.

North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in vertical farming market over the forecast period owing to the robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing vertical farming products such as AeroFarms, LLC, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., LumiGrow, Inc., and Hydrofarm LLC. among others in countries in the region.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Vertical Farming market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

AeroFarms, LLC, Agricool SAS, Sky Greens, Emirates Vertical Farming Farms, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., and Hydrofarm LLC.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented global vertical farming market on the basis of system, type, structure, equipment, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Aggregate Systems

Open System

Closed System

Liquid Systems

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Building-based

Shipping Container-based

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Control Systems

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Vertical Farming market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Vertical Farming market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Vertical Farming market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Vertical Farming Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

