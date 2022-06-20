3D Printing Metal Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, Technology and Forecast, 2021 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for 3D printing metal from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

3D Printing Metal Market Size – USD 758.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 28.4%, Market Trends –Growth of the automotive sector” — Emergen Research

The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing metal market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing of metal parts finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency. GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12. The Cessna Denali aircraft equipped with 3D manufactured Advanced Turboprop is likely to debut in 2020.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the 3d Printing Metal market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the 3d Printing Metal market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, ExOne announced the InnoventPro 3D printer launch, which provides two novel build sizes for 3/5 liter and printing rate, reaching 700 cc/hour for the metal, composite, and ceramic parts manufacturer.

3D printing metal filaments offer the benefits of shape fabrication and 3D printing simultaneously with two or more metal.

Nickel and nickel-based alloys substantially improve the produced parts' strength and corrosion resistivity and offer enhanced aesthetic appeal. Automotive part manufacturers nickel alloys for engine component printing.

Global 3d Printing Metal Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global 3d Printing Metal market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the 3d Printing Metal market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the 3d Printing Metal market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the 3d Printing Metal industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Regional Overview:

The global 3d Printing Metal market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global 3d Printing Metal market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of form, metal type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Filament

Powder

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Marine

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2019-2027

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

3D Printing Metal Market Size Worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027