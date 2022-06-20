Urea Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 53.05 Billion by 2030 | BASF SE, Acron, CF Industries Holdings

Reports And Data

Urea Market- The increasing demand for agrochemicals, the elevating demand for Urea from the pharmaceutical sector Drives Revenue Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Urea market is forecast to reach USD 53.05 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Urea can be defined as a nitrogenous compound comprising of 2 amine groups attached to a carbonyl group with osmotic diuretic activity. In living beings, the compound is formed in the liver through the urea cycle from ammonia, wherein it is the end product of protein metabolism. The majority of the globally produced urea is used as a nitrogen-release fertilizer. It has the optimum nitrogen content among all solid nitrogenous fertilizers that are used commonly. Hence, it has the lowest cost of transportation/unit of nitrogen nutrient. The organic compound has a wide arena of applications. It is a raw fabric for the production of two major types of materials: urea-melamine-formaldehyde and urea-formaldehyde resins, which is used in marine plywood. It is also applied in SCR and SNCR reactions to lessen the NOx pollution in exhaust gases due to the combustion of Diesel, and lean-burn natural gas engines and dual fuel. It can also be used to make urea nitrate that is a high explosive used industrially and applied as a part of some improvised explosive devices. It compound is stabilizer in nitrocellulose explosives. Thus, a wide arena of applications is one of the mentionable factor supporting the expansion of the market.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare sector, rising demand for the compound from the agriculture sector, which is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Urea market held a market share of USD 41.00 Billion in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 2.4% during the forecast period.

In context to Grade, the Technical segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 10.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the Technical segment is attributed to its wide arena of applications like dyes, glue, cosmetics, disinfectants, among others, which is resulting in the growing demand for the technical grade of this organic compound. Furthermore, expanding pharmaceutical sector and the application of this grade of the compound in the pharmaceutical sector in various medications also contributes to its growth rate.

In context to Technology, the SnamProgetti / Saipem technology segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 30.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the SnamProgetti / Saipem technology segment is attributed to the growing popularity of the stripping process and its increasing application in new urea plants, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

Key participants include BASF SE, Acron, CF Industries Holdings Inc., BIP (Oldbury) Limited, EuroChem, China National Petroleum Corporation, Koch Fertilizer LLC, Jiangsu sanmu group Co,Ltd., OCI Nitrogen and Nutrien Ltd.

Drivers and Restraints:

Urea has a wide range of applications in different industries, such as pharmaceuticals, medical, chemical, and automotive, but agriculture is generating maximum demand for urea in the market. Key benefit of urea is in the production of fertilizer due to high nitrogen content in it and is also used for making urea-formaldehyde resin for laboratory purposes and synthesis of barbiturates, which uses a large amount of urea. Rapid population growth along with increasing awareness among individuals for consuming nutritious food products is generating demand for agrochemicals, which improves nutritional balance and plant growth by killing harmful insects. It breaks down soil for generating ammonia, which is oxidized by bacteria to give another plant nutrient called nitrate.

Rising preference of consumers for consuming organic fruits and vegetables is limiting demand for urea in fertilizers for mass production in agriculture. Organic farming in agricultural system uses biological fertilizers and ecological pest controls derived from plant and animal wastes. It is an artificial and synthetic fertilizer used for commercial purposes that is prohibited in organic farming. Also, in commercial farming, excessive use of fertilizer has adverse effects on seeding growth, seed germination, and early plant growth in soil. Excess urea draws water out of plant roots that may cause fertilizers to burn. Urea in plants can limit nitrogenous compounds when generating ammonia, which is environmentally damaging and wasteful. Use of urea in fertilizer production generates greenhouse gases, such as CO2, that have negative impact on climate change.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Fertilizer

Feed

Technical

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Saipem Technology

Stamicarbon Technology

Conventional Technology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Chemical

Agriculture

Medical

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

