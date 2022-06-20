Cell Culture Market : USD 45.12 Billion by 2027 | High demand from developing nations. | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell Culture Market is forecasted to reach USD 45.12 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, the growing emphasis on customized therapies, and increasing support for cell-based studies are some of the reasons that are driving demand for the industry for cell culture. The ever-increasing knowledge related to the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines has spurred business demand. Accordingly, the increasing use of battery culture-based vaccines to manage diseases is driving market development. Growing knowledge among doctors and patients about the applications of monoclonal antibody therapies further contributes to market development.

The report also offers an overview of the business sphere with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The pandemic has changed the dynamics of the cell culture market by affecting the global supply chains and financial scenarios. Although hit by the pandemic, the market is expected to regain momentum over the coming years. The report further discusses in detail the overall impact of the pandemic on the cell culture market and its key segments.

The research study offers a decisive view of the global cell culture market through its in-depth segmentation based on types, applications, and regions. The cell culture market segments have been analyzed based on the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate insights into the market outlook. The report segments the global cell culture market into:

Based on Type:

Consumables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Media

Sera

Reagents

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Culture Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Pipetting Instruments

Biosafety Equipment

Cryostorage Equipment

Based on Application:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biopharmaceuticals

Cancer Research

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Others

The research report covers an in-depth assessment of the key strategies and plans undertaken by the key competitors of the market. It provides a comprehensive overview of the financial overview of the companies, business strategies, expansion plans, research and development activities, and their product portfolio. It also sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and the latest technological developments. The report offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape and to analyze the growth scope of each player.

The key companies profiled in the report are:

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cell Culture Company LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Corning Incorporated, Dickinson & Company, VWR International LLC, BioSpherix Ltd., General Electric, Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the consumables, sera generated a revenue of USD 06.56 billion in 2019 and predicted to rise with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period due to increasing demand for cropping in cytological research projects.

The incubators expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecasted period, owing to the lower profit margins that are distinguished by cell culture goods and technical developments.

The biopharmaceutical application is the major contributor to the Cell Culture Market. The biopharmaceutical application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 29.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the predominant use of mammalian cell cultures in the manufacture of mammalian pharmaceuticals and the rising demand for non-conventional drugs produced as a consequence of the bio-production of proteomic ally and genetically enhanced drugs.

North America dominated the market for Cell Culture in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. North America region held approximately 32.7% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 31.4% market in the year 2019.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cell culture market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio. The market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global cell culture market.

The regional segment of the report covers the analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.

