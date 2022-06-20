Vanillin Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 16.67 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.9% Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Vanillin Market- Growing demand for the bioceutical & functional foods and an upsurge in the consumption of the overall food & beverages.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Vanillin Market is forecast to reach USD 16.67 Billion by 2030. The growing prevalence of food flavoring agents and smell intensifying ingredients in food, medicine, or any other oral consuming as well as surface liniment applications, have continued to propel the market demands of vanillin.

The food & beverage industry is one of the leading and fast-growing consumer products. Vanillin, having used many aspects in this industry, is expected to be in high demand during the projected period. Vanillin has also been proved to a vital additive ingredient used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Increased health & hygiene awareness with reliability on the natural products among the people, escalating consumer demand for edible products that exclusively use pure natural flavor and fragrances, and an explosion in the overall popularity of the gourmet ice creams, which mostly uses the genuine natural products solely have enforced the demand for the natural source of vanillins and its usage in the end-use verticals broadly.

The flavor & fragrance industry is observing an increasing demand for natural ingredients. The consumers of personal care & food products are extremely being inclined towards the natural ingredient based products. A majority of the global leading consumer goods brands have found tremendous success with their natural product line-ups in the recent past. Most of these companies are launching separate product line-ups containing the natural ingredients. Natural vanillin is projected to increase the demand of the market remarkably as many companies are expected to come up with newer end-use product line-ups made of natural vanillin.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In September 2019, BASF SE acquired Isobionics, a Netherland based leading innovative global creators of natural flavor and fragrance ingredients. By this acquisition, BASF entered the market of natural flavor and fragrance ingredients. The company was able to broaden its product portfolio with the natural ingredients of vanillin.

In July 2017, Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS) Ltd. signed an agreement with a Chinese flavor & fragrance company Ningbo Wanglong to acquire a 51% stake in Ningbo Wanglong Flavors and Fragrances Company Ltd. (Wanglong) of Yuyao, Zhejiang, China.

In February 2020, Firmenich SA, a Switzerland based global leader in fragrance & flavor business, bought a majority stake in the French natural ingredients firm Robertet. Firmenich being a renowned firm that sells raw materials of fragrances & flavors to the food & cosmetics industries, is continuously observing the demand for the natural ingredients supply. Firmenich made this deal with the firm Robertet to capture a massive market of the high demanding natural ingredients market.

Many companies are looking for start-ups of the other companies who have invented newer solutions or formulations to design & process newer use cases. Investment firms are expected to experience a major profit margin upon the investments in the natural materials formulation companies. For instance, BASF is working on advancing its technology for biotech-based aroma ingredients by combining its R&D excellence & its wide market access around the world with the expertise of two firms Isobionics and Conagen to come up with more natural ingredient especially of Vanillin.

Key participants include Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich SA, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., BASF SE, Comax Flavors, De Monchy Aromatics, Evolva Holding, Omega Ingredients Ltd., and Conagen, among others.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The global vanillin market experienced a slightly positive impact owing to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns. Health-conscious population and shifting preference of people towards organic products led to an increase in demand for natural vanillin in end-use industries. During Covid and post-Covid situations, there was a major focus on incorporating immunity boosters in daily diet and most of the people were facing mental issues such as tension and stress. However, vanillin proved to be a natural antidepressant, hence it increased sales and resulted in driving market revenue growth of vanillin. Although there were supply chain disruptions, but the industry sustained and rather increased its sales owing to its various health benefits.

The Europe market has experienced a significant revenue growth over the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are some of the largest markets for vanillin in Europe. Vanillin is in high demand primarily in the food & beverage industry, especially natural ingredients. However, due to price volatility and supply chain concerns, synthetic vanillin is preferred by European food & beverage firms. COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, is expected to increase demand for natural ingredients during the forecast period.

The North America market experienced a significant revenue growth. Vanillin is being extensively used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic production sectors. Apart from this, rising disposable income and better lifestyles are driving revenue growth of the vanillin market. In response to high demand for vanillin-infused products, leading suppliers of synthetic vanillin are expanding their manufacturing capacities.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverages

Fragrances

Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

