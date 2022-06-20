Connected Healthcare Market Investment Analysis | Microsoft, Apple Inc, Cerner, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected healthcare Market is socio-technical remote health management & care delivery model that is rapidly gaining traction across the globe. Also touted as technology-enabled care (TEC), connected healthcare aims to optimize healthcare resources and offer enhanced and more flexible opportunities for patients to self-manage their care in a better, more personalized way. Today, connected healthcare is a significant transformational force for the global healthcare space. Enhanced connectivity is increasingly enabling hospitals and healthcare professionals to leverage new technologies, drive patient satisfaction, and improve clinical outcomes. Connected healthcare extensively involves using readily available consumer technologies for providing patient care even outside of a clinical setting. Connected healthcare services mostly deal with chronic and infectious diseases, help doctors make better patient care-centric decisions, and reduce disease diagnosis, treatment, and prescription errors.

However, lack of user data privacy, security concerns, and high risks of data loss on account of the rising incidence of cyberattacks may negatively impact industry growth in the upcoming years.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The key strategies adopted by the market contenders for business expansion include product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations.

In February 2016, AirStrip had entered into a distributor agreement with Extension Healthcare to expand its connected healthcare services.

In June 2016, Philips had introduced the intuitive wireless health technology solution, called CarePoint 5.0, to enhance the health management and safety of senior residents across the U.S. and Canada.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Connected Healthcare market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats,

opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key players operating in the global connected healthcare are:

Microsoft, Boston Scientific Corporation, Apple Inc., Cerner, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Agamatrix, Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Athenahealth Inc., AliveCor Inc., Medtronics, Qualcomm, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Persistent Systems, Allscripts, Vivify Health, Inc., and Sanofi, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Connected Healthcare Market on the basis of product type, function, application, end-user, and region-

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

M-Health Devices

M-Health Services

E-Prescription

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Monitoring

Home Monitoring

Telemedicine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis & Treatment

Healthcare Management

Education & Awareness

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Connected Healthcare Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Reports Highlights:

The report endows the reader with in-depth scrutiny of the global connected healthcare market, with a special focus on market dynamics and segmentation.

The geographical segments of the market have been closely examined in the report.

The report further elaborates on the market’s competitive scope, highlighting the top market contenders, their product portfolios, and business growth strategies.

