Aerosol Market Size is Expected to Boom USD 14.56 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Advancements in aerosol, increasing use of personal care products, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerosol market size is expected to reach USD 14.56 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is increasing demand of personal care products (such as hair spray, deodorants) due to growing social media culture and personal hygiene. Gel toothpastes, lotions and hydrating creams, cream foundations, self-tanners, makeup setting sprays and thermal waters sunscreen are some personal care items that use aerosols.

Ongoing research and development activities and private investments in personal care, household, food, automotive and industrial, medical and paints is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The government emphasis on sustainability and greener economy has been resulting in rapid adoption of eco-friendly packaging products across various industries and sectors in the recent past. Aerosol product containers are ecofriendly and can be fully recyclable. Further, development and launch of more advanced aerosol products has been opening up open new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global aerosol market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of application, the market report is segmented into personal care, household, automotive & industrial, plastic surgery, food, paints, and medical. Among these, the personal care segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and growing individual appetite for 'clean beauty' products.

Asia Pacific aerosol market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to large-scale adoption of aerosol products in household, food and personal care products coupled with rapid urbanization in countries in the region.

North America aerosol market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of aerosol, and growing automotive industry in countries in the region.

Some major players in the market research report include, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Procter & Gamble Company, S C Johnson & Son, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Unilever PLC, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A. and Thymes, LLC. Ball Corporation, CCL Industries, China Cans Holding Ltd., Nampak Limited, Mitani Valve Co. Ltd., Exal Corporation, Lindal Group Holding GmbH, BWAY Corporation, Aptar Group, Crown Holdings., Bharat Containers, Precision Valve Corporation, Alucon PCL, TUBEX Group, Summit Packaging Systems Ltd. and Ardagh Group S.A.

Covid Impact: The aerosol market was affected by COVID-19. Lockdowns had snarled the global supply chains, and the demand for personal care products was affected by the pandemic. Since the outbreak, the market has noticed a significant demand gap in essential consumer goods. Various fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have shut down due to disrupted supply chains, labor shortages, and operational restrictions. Supply of raw materials and other indirect goods also has been negatively impacted by the economic slowdown. However, pharmaceutical aerosol played a significant role in COVID-19. Due to the widespread of Coronavirus, patients with Coronavirus disease have rapidly increased.

North America is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue growth in this region is driven by technological advancements in the packaging industry. An increase in sales of personal care goods and demographic changes are generating significant opportunities for the aerosol market. Moreover, rising demand for product innovation in pharmaceutical aerosols such as MDIs and DPIs and increasing investments in the medical industry are expected to create revenue growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Propellant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Liquefied Gas Propellants

Compressed Gas Propellants

Valve Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Mechanical Actuators

Non-mechanical Actuators

Others

End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive & Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

