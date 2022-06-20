Fungicides Market to Reach USD 27.11 Billion by 2030 | Rising occurrence of crop diseases Drives Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fungicides market is expected to reach USD 27.11 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing occurrence of plant and crop diseases are driving the growth of the market. Diseases are a significant source of crop and plant damage, which may be caused by several plant pathogenic organisms. Fungi are the leading reason for crop loss across the globe. Diseases often have a substantial economic impact on quality and yield; hence disease management is an indispensable component of production for the majority of the crops. Fungicides, in general, find usage for disease control during the planting and growth of a crop, increased productivity, and reducing blemishes. Diseased food crops, typically, produce less as their leaves, necessary for photosynthesis, are affected by the disease. It has been found that one in every eight crop plants fails to yield owing to fungal disease, thereby necessitating the need for crop protection policies.

Population across the globe is presently growing at a rate of about 1.05% per year. The existing average increase in population is anticipated at 81 million people each year. The world population has increased two-fold from 3 billion in 1959 to 6 billion in 1999. It is projected that it will take another approximately 40 years to grow by another 50% to reach 9 billion by the year 2037. This trend indicates a growing demand for food products worldwide. Food demand is likely to increase in the range of 59.0% to 98.0% by 2050. One of the ways, this demand could be met by improving productivity on existing agricultural lands by use pesticides such as fungicides to prevent crop damage.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, synthetic fungicides contributed to a larger market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 4.0% in the forecast period. The availability of a variety of synthetic fungicides and ease of use are causative of the high market demand. Other benefits offered by this product type are higher crop quality, higher crop yields, and lower labor costs.

By mode of action, contact fungicides are likely to grow at a rate of 5.2% in the forecast period. Contact fungicide or protectant functions by destroying the fungi when it comes in contact. Moreover, it prevents several other pathogens from getting into the tissue of plants.

By application method, post-harvest is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. Some of the most significant crop losses owing to diseases occur post-harvest. Fungi frequently spoil stored vegetables, tubers, fruits, and seeds. A few which contaminate grains produce toxins capable of triggering severe illness or even death when consumed by humans and animals.

By crop type, cereals & grains held the second-largest market size in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. An increase in population and the resulting rise in demand for food materials has resulted in an increase in the demand for crop protection chemicals, thus increasing the demand for novel fungicides solutions worldwide.

Europe dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. Also, there is increased usage of fungicides in Europe for the protection of cereal crops.

Key participants include BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Nufram, Bayer AG, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Corteva Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, and Isagro Spa, among others.

COVID-19 Analysis: The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the chemicals & materials industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Lack of free movement of the labor force required for the application of pesticides in the agricultural fields is lacking, thereby hindering the growth of the market in the COVID-19 pandemic. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.

The North America market is expected to register a moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. An increase in wheat and rice production in the U.S. is driving revenue growth of the market. Wheat is the third most widely grown crop in the U.S. following soybeans and corn. On 37.2 million acres, the U.S. produced 1.65 billion bushels of wheat in 2021. Kansas (7.3 million acres), North Dakota (6.5 million acres), Montana (5.5 million acres), Texas (5.5 million acres), and Oklahoma (4.4 million acres) were states with the most wheat planted in 2021. In addition, in 2021, average wheat yield in the U.S. was 44.3 bu per acre, with highest yields coming from Arizona, California, and Kentucky. According to USDA, the U.S. produced 227.6 million hundredweight (cwt) of rough rice in 2020, up 23% from the previous year (2020). Growing product rate in the U.S. is expected to drive demand for fungicides.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chemical

Biological

Mode of Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Systemic

Contact

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Fruits & Vegetables

Foliar Spray

Chemigation

Post-Harvest

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

