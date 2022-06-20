Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Size Worth USD 2,406.2 Million by 2027 | Growing geriatric population

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,132.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.5% during forecast period.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the clinical decision support systems market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) is expected to reach USD 2,406.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe is positively impacting the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market in applications such as drug databases, diagnostic decision support, care plans, and disease reference, among others. The increasing instances of chronic disorder would lead to a growing trend of increasing number of patients entering the hospitals, which would increase the amount of data at the hospitals' end. Thus, a precise and error-free tool for handling the data would be an inevitable need, where clinical decision support systems (CDSS) would come into play.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By component, services, in terms of revenue, contributed to the clinical decision support systems largest market share of over 60.0% in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of services is attributed to the offering of services, comprising consulting, training, and maintenance, among others, on a continuous basis to the end-users such as hospitals and clinics.

By product, integrated CDSS held a larger clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is estimated to observe a faster growth rate of 10.2% in the forecast period, owing to the widespread demand for clinical decision support system solutions with functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst themselves.

By application, drug databases dominated the clinical decision support systems market in 2019 and are likely to grow at the fastest rate of 10.6% during the forecast period f clinical decision support systems market. Rising prevalence of allergies especially, drug allergies, is driving the demand for a clinical decision support system for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce the medication error that may occur and lead to adverse consequences.

North America held the largest clinical decision support systems market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to rising advancement in technology, high awareness among patients, and increasing focus on providing better healthcare services, among others.

The report offers crucial insights into the impact of the pandemic on the economic landscape and global supply chains and provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future market outlook in regards to the impact.

The report provides an accurate analysis of the products and applications offered by the clinical decision support systems market

It outlines the production and manufacturing volume, and price trends and analysis

It offers key insights into the market share and size each segment accounts for

The study also offers key data about the production and consumption patterns and upstream raw materials and downstream buyers

It also presents key market trends and demands of the clinical decision support systems market

It offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional analysis

The report delivers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape of the market, and the companies studied in the report are Key participants include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.and others.Key insights into the market share held by each company and its business portfolio are mentioned in the report. The report further talks about the product portfolio, manufacturing capacity, research and development activities, revenue generation, market position, gross profit margins, and strategic alliances, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inpatient

Ambulatory Care

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

The report also includes regional analysis of the clinical decision support systems market with crucial details about the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging market trends, consumer behavior, import/export, and presence of prominent players in each region. It also offers statistical data about the market share and size in terms of value and volume, profit margins, and revenue contributions.

The key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the Global clinical decision support systems Market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. The report focuses on the market landscape and progresses it is set to achieve in the forecast period.

