Jacksonville's Bold City Heating & Air Launches Special Offers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to industry data (https://www.forbes.com/advisor/home-improvement/hvac-maintenance-tips/), now is one of the best times of year for heating and air maintenance. Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air are proud to announce today the launch of a plethora of special offers.

Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air, revealed that the special offers include:

● Free System Maintenance with Purchase of Duct Cleaning

● Free Estimates on New System Installations

● $100 Off Air Scrubber with Purchase of Duct Cleaning

● $50 Off Any Repair Over $300

● $199 Premium Maintenance Programs

● $250 Off Attic Insulation

“We invite everyone to take advantage of these exclusive special offers,” Pilakovic said.

The company’s decision to offer a variety of special offers could prove to have perfect timing.

Offering a rewards program has proven benefits for customers. According to research, 68 percent of regular customers will participate if a loyalty program is offered. Customers who enroll in the program also report that they are more satisfied with brands and develop a deeper connection and relationship.

Ensuring that customers are 100 percent satisfied and develop a relationship with Bold City Heating & Air is one of the reasons why the company likes to reward their customers by giving them offers and freebies with their purchases.

Regarding how customers rate Bold City Heating & Air, the company has earned more than 600 five-star reviews on Google. As a matter of fact, the company believes in treating every customer as if they were family and giving them the respect and dependable A/C service, they deserve.

Over the years, Bold City Heating & Air has serviced thousands of families and turned customers into friends. Company representatives went on to stress that while every project is different, its goal is always the same: to design the perfect system for their customer’s home that will exceed their expectation, while staying within your budget.

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States