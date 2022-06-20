Jacksonville's Bold City Heating & Air Launches Special Offers
Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air is offering multiple deals.
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to industry data (https://www.forbes.com/advisor/home-improvement/hvac-maintenance-tips/), now is one of the best times of year for heating and air maintenance. Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air are proud to announce today the launch of a plethora of special offers.
Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air, revealed that the special offers include:
● Free System Maintenance with Purchase of Duct Cleaning
● Free Estimates on New System Installations
● $100 Off Air Scrubber with Purchase of Duct Cleaning
● $50 Off Any Repair Over $300
● $199 Premium Maintenance Programs
● $250 Off Attic Insulation
“We invite everyone to take advantage of these exclusive special offers,” Pilakovic said.
The company’s decision to offer a variety of special offers could prove to have perfect timing.
Offering a rewards program has proven benefits for customers. According to research, 68 percent of regular customers will participate if a loyalty program is offered. Customers who enroll in the program also report that they are more satisfied with brands and develop a deeper connection and relationship.
Ensuring that customers are 100 percent satisfied and develop a relationship with Bold City Heating & Air is one of the reasons why the company likes to reward their customers by giving them offers and freebies with their purchases.
Regarding how customers rate Bold City Heating & Air, the company has earned more than 600 five-star reviews on Google. As a matter of fact, the company believes in treating every customer as if they were family and giving them the respect and dependable A/C service, they deserve.
Over the years, Bold City Heating & Air has serviced thousands of families and turned customers into friends. Company representatives went on to stress that while every project is different, its goal is always the same: to design the perfect system for their customer’s home that will exceed their expectation, while staying within your budget.
For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us
About Bold City Heating & Air
Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.
