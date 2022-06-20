PHILIPPINES, June 20 - Press Release

June 18, 2022 Dispatch from Crame No. 1,270:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Mrs. Mabilog's remarks on Duterte's unsubstantiated accusations against former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog 6/18/22 Six years in office, wala pa ring napatunayan. What's your excuse, Mr. Duterte? In her latest reported comments, Marivic Mabilog, the wife of former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog, called out Duterte's continued unsubstantiated attacks against her husband. Mrs. Mabilog's biting tirades against Duterte are well-founded. While Duterte targets poor drug suspects and non-allies, such as myself and Mayor Mabilog, the real drug lords and their protectors are spared. May I point out that Duterte had all of the government resources at his side: DOJ, PNP, NBI, PDEA. He had four billion pesos in intelligence and confidential funds every year that none of his lackeys dared to question. All of this and what has he got to show for it at the end of the day? A fake drug war that has killed thousands, while billions worth of shabu are smuggled into the country all throughout the past six years without nary a whimper from Malacañang. Lahat na ng pagkakataon at suporta binigay sa kaniya, pero wala pa rin siyang lehitimong kaso na na-build up? Hanggang ngayon, puro Marites pa rin ang pinanghahawakan niya? He had all the chances in the world during his presidency to build a case against Mayor Jed but as usual, he came up empty. In my case, he had to rely on the concocted testimonies of criminal convicts like Joel Capones and Herbert Colanggo who, after confessing to being involved in the Bilibid drug trade, are rewarded with privileges instead of being charged in court. This is a most anomalous situation where confessed criminal convicts are spared to serve as bogus witnesses against innocent individuals, thus resulting in selective prosecution and gross injustice. Time's up, Mr. Marites Duterte. Tama na ang chismis. Kung walang ebidensiya, manahimik ka na lang. ### (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._1270)