Lacson: On the Appointment of Ret. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr.

PHILIPPINES, June 20 - Press Release
June 18, 2022

On the Appointment of Ret. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr.

Having capped his career as the AFP Chief of Staff easily qualifies Gen. Faustino as the next Secretary of National Defense in November, in consideration of the one-year ban on the appointment of newly retired AFP officers under RA 11709.

My objection to his appointment earlier as a 3-star general being the Commanding General of the Philippine Army had nothing to do with his competence but his disqualification due to the prohibition under Presidential Decree 1638, having less than one year before retirement.

Only the Chief of Staff, AFP is exempted from such ban.

I remember making a commitment to SND Lorenzana then that even if Faustino was on floating status and appointed Chief of Staff, I would not object to his confirmation as 4-star general and even move for his confirmation in the Commission on Appointments as a member of the Senate panel, which I did.

