Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

  • On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot towards the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature. CCN: 22084546

 

  • On Friday, June 17, 2022, at approximately 8:13 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it toward the victim. The victim was able to flee the scene in a vehicle. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 22086451

 

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, 22 year-old Demond Robinson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

