Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 700 Block of 12th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:50 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the pictures below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

