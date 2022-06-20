Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2000 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 2000 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:56 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.