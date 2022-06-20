Submit Release
Towards a New Disability Assessment System to Improve Conditions of Persons with Disabilities

MOROCCO, June 20 - Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aouatif Hayar, stressed, Friday in Rabat, that her department is working on a new disability assessment system that will help achieve a qualitative leap in improving the conditions of people with disabilities.

Speaking at a meeting of consultation with networks of associations working in the field of disability, the minister noted that the establishment of this system falls within the implementation of the High Royal Directives and stems from the attention that HM King Mohammed VI attaches to people with disabilities.

It is also part of the implementation of the royal project of social protection and the government program 2021-2026, she added.

The new disability assessment system will be based on the medical and social dimensions of disability, Hayar stressed. Each stage of the assessment will indicate to specialists the type and level of disability, as well as the rehabilitation, educational or medical programs to be followed, she explained.

Similarly, the ministry is working on a draft decree to regulate the conditions and procedures for obtaining the disability card and the computer system that will allow the issuance of the card, Hayer said.

This consultation meeting is part of the ministry's consultative and participatory process towards the implementation of the new disability assessment system project.

