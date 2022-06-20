Morocco Records 1,258 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, June 20 - Morocco reported 1,258 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 691 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,847,676 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,331,067, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,506,589 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,185,990, while recoveries increased to 1,159,014, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (390), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (435), Marrakech-Safi (169), Fez-Meknes (87), Draa-Tafilalet (08), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (79), Souss-Massa (68), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (10), Eastern region (08), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (02) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (02).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,087 with one new death recorded in the last 24 hours in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

The number of active cases has reached 10,889, while 13 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 54.

MAP 19 June 2022