Morocco's Participation in AFRICA'S BIG 7 Reflects its Commitment to African Markets (Ambassador)

MOROCCO, June 20 - Morocco's participation in the AFRICA'S BIG 7 trade fair, held from 19 to 21 June in Johannesburg, reflects the eminent voluntarist character and commitment of national operators to African markets with high growth potential, said Sunday the Ambassador of the Kingdom to South Africa, Youssef Amrani.

"These markets are part of the natural continuity of our diplomatic priorities and with which it will open new niches of South-South cooperation that bring out the vastness of existing business opportunities between African countries," said Amrani in a statement to the press on the sidelines of his visit to the Stand of Morocco.

He noted that the promotion of Moroccan products in South Africa will undoubtedly strengthen the already existing interest of several operators in the region to establish partnerships and sign contracts with the big Moroccan names in the food sector.

"A dynamic that will be further strengthened with the gradual operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area that will create fluid and facilitated trade corridors between the countries of the continent," said the Moroccan diplomat.

In the same vein, he said, the label "Made in Morocco" is a pledge of quality universally acclaimed by consumers, particularly African, fond of products from the Kingdom, adding that the promotion of Moroccan products is, beyond the brand image, a real invitation to taste and cultural identity in the heart of the Kingdom.

"It is moreover a broad representation of different cities and regions of Morocco that allows the visitor to the fair to have an overview of Moroccan know-how, its artisans and its companies and products from Tetouan to Dakhla through Laayoune, Safi and Agadir,” he stressed.

Amrani, who toured all exhibitors of the Moroccan stand, was pleased to see the plurality of the exportable offer of Morocco, presented with "patriotism, love and professionalism demonstrated by the delegation of Moroccan women and men who honor the colors of our country beyond our borders”.

MAP 19 June 2022