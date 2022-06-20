Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the patient monitoring devices market size is expected to grow to $35.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The demand for monitoring devices is likely to increase due to the shortage of professionals in the healthcare services industry.

The patient monitoring devices market consists of sales of patient monitoring devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce patient monitoring devices used in monitoring vital health parameters.

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Trends

Manufacturers are offering customized MPMs to cater to the growing patient pool. According to the patient monitoring devices market research, MPMs monitor different health parameters corresponding to patients’ health conditions. For instance, Infinium Medical’s Omni series monitors are preconfigured with ECG, oxygen saturation, non-invasive blood pressure, and temperature trackers. More advanced health measures such as invasive blood pressure, cardiac output, and anesthetic agent measurement can be added to this device when needed. Custom MPM is predominantly beneficial for tracking the health status of critically ill patients.

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segments

By Type: Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring and Body Temperature Monitoring Devices and Equipment, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices and Equipment, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices and Equipment

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global patient monitoring devices market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides patient monitoring devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global patient monitoring devices market, patient monitoring devices global market share, patient monitoring devices global market segments and geographies, patient monitoring devices global market players, patient monitoring devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Draegerwerk AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Masimo, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Flex Ltd, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

