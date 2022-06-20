Organic Food Market Players Capitalize On The Increasing Demand For Nutritious Food

Organic Food Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Organic Food Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic food manufacturers are introducing innovative products into the market owing to significant rise in awareness of healthy eating among consumers. Consumers are more concerned about their health, and are accepting paying for food that is specifically good for their health. According to the organic food market analysis, there is an increase in demand for low-calorie and sugar-free items from people with health illness. To capitalize on this, many companies are launching new products into the market to increase their share. For instance, in 2021, The Good Root Goodies launched Ginsation Ginger Beverage that is manufactured using pure organic Peruvian ginger. This low sugar ginger drink is available in four blends, fresh zest, citrus mist, sunshine burst, and cherry delight.

The global organic food market size is expected to grow from $205.36 billion in 2020 to $389.02 billion in 2025 at a rate of 13.6%. The global organic food market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 and reach $615.16 billion in 2030.

The increase in the penetration of organized retail is expected to be a major driver of the organic food market growth. Increasing disposable incomes, changing consumer tastes and preferences, changing demographic profile, and increasing investments are enhancing growth in the organized retail market. In addition, the growing internet penetration and more international retailers initiating operations in different countries and regions are also benefiting the organized retail sector. For instance, the share of the organized retail market is expected to grow from 12% in 2017 to 22-25% by 2021 in India, which is expected to increase the sales of organic food in the country. The rising penetration of organized retail will drive the market for organic food, going forward.

Major players covered in the global organic food industry are Organic Valley, The Kroger Co., General Mills Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., United Natural Foods, Inc.

TBRC’s organic food market report is segmented by product type into meat, organic poultry & dairy, fruits and vegetables, bread and bakery, beverages, processed food, other products, by application into conventional retailers, natural sales channels, online, by type into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, food & beverage stores, others.

Organic Food Market 2022 – By Product Type (Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy, Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Bread & Bakery, Organic Beverages, Organic Processed Food), By Application Conventional Retailers, Natural Sales Channels), By Conventional Retailer Type (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

