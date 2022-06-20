Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diabetes care devices market share is expected to grow to $80.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. According to the diabetes care devices market analysis, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as diabetes. These factors are expected to aid the diabetes care devices industry growth in the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the diabetes care devices market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3609&type=smp

The diabetes care devices market consists of sales of diabetes care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce diabetes care devices used to monitor and control blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in developing and commercializing glucose responsive insulins (GRIs), providing significant opportunities for the development of new types of insulin delivery devices. For example, Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company, has planned to develop GRIs by acquiring UK biotech start-up Ziylo with an investment of $800 million. Companies such as Eli Lily and Sanofi have also planned research projects to develop GRIs. GRIs are 'smart' insulins that automatically activate or deactivate in response to changing glucose levels in the blood. They improve diabetes treatment efficacy and reduce the incidence of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Segments

The global diabetes care devices market is segmented:

By Type: Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps and Injectors, Lancing Devices and Equipment, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices and Equipment, Blood Glucose Meters

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global diabetes care devices market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global diabetes care devices market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-care-devices-global-market-report

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diabetes care devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global diabetes care devices market, diabetes care devices market share, diabetes care devices market segments and geographies, diabetes care devices market players, diabetes care devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The diabetes care devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diabetes Care Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk, Medtronic Inc., Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton Dickinson, Insulet, Ypsomed, ConvaTec Group Plc, and B. Braun Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (On-Body Injectors, Off-Body Injectors), By Application (Immuno-Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare setting) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wearable-injectors-global-market-report

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2022 – By Product type (Electrode Type Blood Glucose Meter, Photoelectric Blood Glucose Meter), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-meters-global-market-report

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market - By Technology (Glucose Dehydrogenase, Glucose Oxidase), By Electrode Material Used (Thick Film Electrochemical Strips, Thin Film Electrochemical Strips, Optical Strips), By End Use (Homecare, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals), By Expenditure (Public, Private), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-test-strips-market

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

