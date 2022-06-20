Synthetic Pigments Market Benefits From The Increasing Demand For Advanced Pigments

Synthetic Pigments Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Pigments Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for high performance pigments and advanced technology engineered pigments such as cool pigments, nano pigments and pigments made from superior dispersion technologies is expected to drive the synthetic pigments market growth. These new and advanced pigments have the capability to cater to the fast-growing novel end-use industries and technologies such as 3D-printing, automotive industry, and others. High performance pigments are becoming more affordable, and their synthetic pigments market share is expected to increase rapidly. It is forecasted that the global high-performance pigments market will have a year on year growth rate of 3.4% and consumption will also increase from 239,120 tons in 2018 to 282,694 tons in 2023.

The synthetic pigments market size is expected to grow from $35.91 billion in 2020 to $44.77 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.5%. The synthetic pigments market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 and reach $52.11 billion in 2030.

Many synthetic pigments manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technology to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality, achieve optimum production levels, and reduce operational costs. IoT is a network of physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and electronics that continuously exchange data. IoT also help manufacturers in predictive maintenance of equipment and reducing downtime. For instance, Altizon provides IoT solutions for companies in the chemical manufacturing industry that offer predictive maintenance and help reduce supply chain risks.

Major players covered in the global synthetic pigments industry are The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings plc, BASF SE, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Venator Materials PLC.

TBRC’s synthetic pigments market report is segmented by product type into organic pigments, inorganic pigments, by end-use industry into paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, textiles, cosmetics and personal care, other industries.



Synthetic Pigments Market 2022 - By Product Type (Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments), By End-Use Industry (Paints And Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Textiles, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Other Industries), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a synthetic pigments market overview, forecast synthetic pigments market size and growth for the whole market, synthetic pigments market segments, geographies, synthetic pigments global market trends, synthetic pigments market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

