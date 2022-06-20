Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market Players Utilize Digital Platforms For Easy Traceability, Boosting The Growth At Rate 14%

Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies operating in yarn and fiber manufacturing are increasingly engaging in digital platform projects that are aimed at creating a more traceable and systematic supply chain process. According to the yarn, fiber and thread market research, digital platforms are enabling fiber manufacturers to ensure that there is clear traceability of textiles from fiber to production and distribution. For instance, in February 2021, a non-profit organization and global authority on Merino wool, Woolmark Company launched its first ever edition of the Wool Lab Digital, a new online digital platform for easy traceability of fabric and yarn sourcing. The digital platform acts as a guide to the best wool fabrics and yarns that are available commercially and helped them to form collaboration with quality-oriented spinners and knitters across the globe.

The yarn, fiber and thread market size is expected to grow from $74.73 billion in 2020 to $142.71 billion in 2025 at a rate of 13.8%. The yarn, fiber and thread market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 and reach $191.11 billion in 2030.



Growth of population globally is expected to drive the demand for yarn, fiber and thread market going forward. Increase in population increases the number of industries and manufacturing companies to cater to the large population. According to data from the UN, the world population is expected to reach a value of 9.8 billion by 2050, increasing demand for fabrics, industrial goods, home textiles and others, which will drive the yarn, fiber and thread market. Rising urbanization is also expected to contribute to the growth of the yarn, fiber and thread market in the forecast period. Globally, urbanization is increasing at a rapid pace. According to the United Nations, by 2050, it is estimated that around 68% of the total world population will live in urban areas. The rapid growth in urbanization and global population especially in the developing economies is expected to create an opportunity for yarn, fiber and thread market growth in the near future.

Major players covered in the global yarn, fiber and thread industry are Sinopec Group, Toray Industries Inc., Reliance Industries, Alpek, Far Eastern New Century.

TBRC’s yarn, fiber and thread market report is segmented by game type into Regular Yarn Fiber And Thread, Special Yarn Fiber And Thread.

Yarn, Fiber And Thread Market 2022 - By Product Type (Regular Yarn Fiber And Thread , Special Yarn Fiber And Thread), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a yarn, fiber and thread market overview, forecast yarn, fiber and thread market size and growth for the whole market, yarn, fiber and thread market segments, geographies, yarn, fiber and thread global market trends, yarn, fiber and thread global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

