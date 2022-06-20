Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dermatology medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2021 to $3.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. As per TBRC’s dermatology medical lasers market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $5.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growing demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to drive the dermatology medical lasers market.

The dermatology medical lasers market consists of sales of dermatology medical lasers and related services by companies that manufacture them. Dermatology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the skin and for cosmetic procedures such as scar removal, skin rejuvenation, skin lightening, hair removal, and tattoo removal.

Global Dermatology Medical Lasers Market Trends

Companies are increasingly investing in Picosecond Lasers for skin treatments other than tattoo removal as they have found their use in the treatment of acne, skin lightening, and skin tightening.

Global Dermatology Medical Lasers Market Segments

The global dermatology medical lasers market is segmented:

By Device: Surgical Lasers, Vascular Lasers

By End-users : Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetic Surgical Centres

By Application: Cancer, Hair Removal, Tattoo Removal, Resurfacing, Other Applications

By Geography: The global dermatology medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dermatology medical lasers global market overviews, dermatology medical lasers global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global dermatology medical lasers market, dermatology medical lasers global market share, dermatology medical lasers global market segments and geographies, dermatology medical lasers global market players, dermatology medical lasers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dermatology medical lasers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cynosure, Peninsula, Miracle Laser, Syneron, Shenzhen GSD, Sinocheren, Fotona, Alma Lasers Ltd, and Cutera.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

