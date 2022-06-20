Increasing Competition Among Businesses Considerably Impacts The Market Research Services Industry Growth

Market Research Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market research industry growth is expected to benefit from rising focus on customer satisfaction and experience surveys. The rise of competition among companies is forcing them to find new ways to retain their customers and attract new ones. According to the market research industry overview, to accomplish this goal, many companies are looking for continuous feedback from customers to deliver high quality goods or services. For example, according to Gartner, going forward, 89% of businesses will compete on customer experience. The increasing focus on customer satisfaction of goods and services provided by companies is expected to drive the growth of the market research services market during 2020-2025.

The global market research services market size is expected to grow from $74.40 billion in 2020 to $91.30 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.2%. The global market research services market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 and reach $111.30 billion in 2030.

Globally, market research companies are adopting agile market research methodology to generate faster actionable data and insights. Agile research is an iterative and adaptive process where small teams work in short cycles by constantly incorporating feedback to deliver solutions to all stakeholders in a transparent manner. It involves cross-functional team members, who with specialization/expertise in a particular function, contribute to a wide range of tasks. Agile market research includes short studies, experiments, and frequent feedback to help customers respond quickly to a changing business environment. It is carried out to align the research with the business objectives of the client and improve communication between internal teams, external (agency) research teams, and online communities, which increases the speed and responsiveness of the research project. According to a survey on the state of agile research, more than 90% of the organizations stated that they have experienced success with the approach.

Major players covered in the global market research services industry are Nielsen Holdings Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Gartner, Kantar Group, Ipsos Group S.A.

TBRC’s market research services market report is segmented by type into marketing research and analysis services, public opinion and election polling, by end use industry into FMCG, media, healthcare and life science, professional services, others.

Market Research Services Market 2022 – By Type (Marketing Research And Analysis Services, Public Opinion And Election Polling), By End Use Industry (FMCG, Media, Healthcare & Life Science, Professional Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a market research services market overview, forecast market research services market size and growth for the whole market, market research services market segments, geographies, market research services market trends, market research services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

