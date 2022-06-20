Strategies For Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Players In 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market size is expected to grow from $12.37 billion in 2021 to $13.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The global N95 respirators and other surgical masks market size is expected to grow to $18.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market growth is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market for N95 respirators and other surgical masks (face masks) consists of sales of N95 respirators and other surgical face masks that are used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and liquid contaminating the face.

Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Trends

The shift towards disposable devices in developed countries is one of the major trends in the market. Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce cross-contamination with other reusable products. They are also cost-effective, prevent contamination, and reduce hospital stay, whereas reusable non-woven, masks need to be decontaminated, washed, sterilized for every reuse. Although, reusable surgical face masks can be sterilized and laundered for reuse but are less protective and more time-consuming for production as well as washing and sterilization for reuse.

Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Segments

The global masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is segmented:

By Type: N95 Respirator, Common Grade Surgical Mask, Others (Comfort Masks/Dust Masks)

By End-User: Hospital and Clinics, Individual, Industrial, Others

By Nature: Reusable, Disposable

By Geography: The global masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Johnson and Johnson, DUKAL Corporation, Key Surgical, DYNAREX, CM, and ZHONGT.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

